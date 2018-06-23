American Airlines Introduces Daily Flights to Barbados from Charlotte, NC

Seasonal services kick off December 19, 2018

DALLAS – American Airlines has announced the addition of non-stop, daily service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Barbados Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI) beginning December 19, 2018.

This announcement comes just weeks after the carrier unveiled its third daily flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Barbados, which is also set to launch December 19.

The island anticipates a demand for additional flight service given the growth in U.S. arrival numbers, which have risen year after year. In 2017, Barbados welcomed 188,970 U.S. visitors – a 30-year high – and the country is showing no signs of slowing down.

“Our airline partners have been instrumental in the growth of visitation from the United States. This new service signals tremendous confidence in Barbados and constitutes a 100% increase in seat capacity into and out of the island.” said Barbados’ newly appointed Minister of Tourism and International Transport, the Honorable Kerrie Symmonds.

“Increased service to these important cities will help to ensure another year of record passenger arrivals to our destination.”

High-level airline partnerships have been a cornerstone effort for the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI). This strategy has led to increased airlift and the introduction of new gateways including Fort Lauderdale, Boston and Newark.

Alfredo Gonzalez, Managing Director – Caribbean, American Airlines described Barbados as a, destination in high demand and noted, “One month after announcing additional service to Barbados from our Miami hub, we’re thrilled to continue growing our presence in the island with new daily service from our Charlotte hub, both operating during the winter. As the demand continues to grow over the years, today we’re proud to serve as the leading U.S. airline in the island with up to 28 weekly flights.”

Tickets for the new route went on sale June 17.