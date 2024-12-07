Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Dazzles on Opening Night

By Lyndon Taylor

NEW YORK – The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater kicked off its 2024-25 season on Wednesday, December 4th, at New York City Center with a truly remarkable opening night gala. The evening was a powerful celebration of dance, passion, and legacy, all while paying tribute to the life and work of Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison, whose influence continues to resonate throughout the world of dance.

From the very first moment, the energy in the theater was electric. The program opened with an excerpt from Cry, Alvin Ailey’s groundbreaking work choreographed in 1971 as a birthday gift for his mother, and created on the legendary Judith Jamison. The famous piece is a key part of Ailey’s collection. It was brought to life by a dancer. This dancer showed Ailey’s vision and Jamison’s strong presence. The performance was nothing short of magical, with each movement filled with emotion and technical precision.

Dance Forms

The first act also featured Grace, a work by choreographer Ronald K. Brown, with live vocals from Leslie Odom, Jr. and Cécile McLorin Salvant, celebrating its 25th anniversary this season. Brown’s choreography mixes African, modern, and ballet dance styles. The dancers performed with great energy and smoothness. Their performance captivated the audience completely. The exciting piece, full of rhythm and spirit, ended the act on a high note. The crowd was eager for more.

Before the show started, I met the famous costume designer Omatayo Wunmi Olaiya. She caught everyone’s attention with her striking outfit. Her look was topped off with a hat made by the talented Smokey. Her creativity in costume design has been a pivotal part of Ailey’s artistic offerings, adding another layer of beauty to the already mesmerizing performances.

The evening concluded with Revelations, Ailey’s signature masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences with its joyful energy and spiritual depth. The dancers moved with such passion and precision that the audience was immediately swept up into the music. As the dancers performed the iconic “Wade in the Water” and “Rocka My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham,” the crowd responded with enthusiastic snaps, claps, and even cheers. One patron, Jerome, seated next to me, commented, “I was taken aback, really surprised by the dancers’ energy…the way that they flowed with the music. It’s been a while since I’ve been to church in person, but the music spoke to me…the dancers were energetic, full of life, and well-rehearsed. 10 out of 10.”

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Honorary Chairs

Honorary Chairs for the gala evening included Gayle King of CBS and the acclaimed actress Phylicia Rashad. King, in her heartfelt remarks, shared the deep admiration she had for Judith Jamison, recounting her time spent with the dance legend. King likened Jamison’s indomitable spirit to the lyrics of Beyoncé’s Alien Superstar: “I am one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one. Don’t even try to waste your time competing with me,” she said, a sentiment that perfectly captured Jamison’s singular influence on the world of dance.

The night also honored Jody Gottfried Arnhold, a respected dance teacher. She has dedicated 25 years to teaching dance in New York City public schools. Arnhold’s work has greatly influenced young dancers and the city’s culture. This makes her recognition even more special.

As the curtain fell, the 2024-25 season officially began. Ailey’s opening night gala set a new standard for dance excellence. The season will continue at New York City Center through Sunday, January 5th. Ailey’s artistry is still magical. It inspires new generations with every movement.