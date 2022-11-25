Alkaline Announces 6-track EP titled ‘The Ripple EFFX’

MIAMI – Two months ago, when recording artiste Alkaline released “Seh We Great,” capturing his past, present, and future to come, he sought to reestablish and elevate the discourse not just in the genre, but across many social spheres. Still enjoying the successes from a usual light performance-filled year and his staple event, “New Rules Festival,” returning home to Kingston, Jamaica, Alkaline irrefutably continues to hold a grasp on the genre he represents.

A Summer of Success

The festivals return to Jamaica’s National Stadium Car Park summer of 2022 with the support of partners such as New Era Productions, Rum-Bar Rum, Sunshine Snacks, Digicel, PAJ Imports, and other corporate brands. Its staging arguably is one of, if not, the biggest one-night festivals held in the island’s history.

Days before the show’s staging, Alkaline made international news as four songs from his catalog were featured at Givenchyss23 men’s showcase in Paris, France. Matthew M. William, Givenchy’s Creative Director, curated the iconic couture that graced the stage and masterfully paired it with Alkaline’s music.

“The blend of high couture and HipHop and now reggae-dancehall music reflects a snapshot of the contemporary fusion of music and fashion across North America. New Rules Festival, which is estimated to have pulled approximately 40,000 patrons, was a timely measure of the artiste’s relevance and dominance and the successes the artiste continues to reap because of hard work” states Rickardo Shuzzr, Alkaline’s Publicist.

The 6 track EP, which is executively produced by Kereena Beckford and partnered track producers, namely Autobamb, Studio Vibes, Samuel Conturo, Esron Spielberg, and Clap Seven Records, captures 2022 succinctly. With Alkaline’s debut and the sophomore album debuting at #1 and #2 on the Billboard Reggae Album charts, respectfully, in addition to other notable global placements.

“The Ripple EFFX will further demonstrate his creativity, growth, and unforgettable presence as a lyricist, guaranteed to secure all the accolades attributed to his debut project even more” states Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s Manager.

Fans can now view the visuals for the single “Profile” which was produced by Troyton Rami Music, Black Shadow, and Autobamb Records on the artiste official YouTube account. The animated visuals which amassed close to half a million views on YouTube set the tone for this official video release.

The Ripple EFFX is now available for pre-order, with the project slated for release on December 9th, 2022, on all platforms.

Great Streaming Numbers

With one of the most loyal fanbases in the genre’s modern history, Alkaline has comfortably reigned supreme at the top of the streaming charts. In 2022 as Spotify celebrated its first anniversary in Jamaica, the platform named him as the most streamed artiste in that region. The artiste 2021 YouTube data similarly positioned him among the top tier acts in the genre, with other digital service providers (DSP) data reflecting the same.

The International Federation of Phonographic Industry (IFPI) Engaging with Music 2022 study placed reggae-dancehall music in the top 10 most listened-to music genres: out of more than 500 genres worldwide. Alkaline has consistently rivaled his peers with fewer appearances, singles, collaborations, and label support for the past five years. As the artiste closes out in 2022 with approximately a quarter-billion streams for the year, it positions him yet again amongst the most listened-to act in Jamaica and the genre globally.

Ms. Beckford (Alkaline Manager) further adds “As a team, we have always sought to look ahead, A New Era – redefining the game. We have learned how to expand our digital footprint into a global marketplace and the result of this can be seen year after year based on the numbers. As an independent artiste, he comfortably outperforms his peers, and the best is yet to come.”

Upcoming Performances

Alkaline will be in New York for Grammy-nominated artiste Movado’s birthday celebration. It will be held on December 10th, 2022, at Club Amazura in Queens, New York. Plus, other shows to be announced in the coming days. New Era Productions will be announced in the coming weeks details surrounding the 2023 staging of the New Rules Festival.