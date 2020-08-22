Alexander Star’s song ‘Benefits of Love’ featured in Ladouceur’s ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

MIAMI — Emmy-nominated internal impact artist Alexander Star’s heartfelt, compassionate and meaningful song “Benefits of Love,” produced by Eli Celestin of Eli On the Beats, will be featured in the much-anticipated upcoming film, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.”

Star will bring his global message of love to the short film, whose cast includes Genji Jacques — the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington — and fellow stars Sandra Justice, Lela Elam, James Pierre, Briana Earhart, Vivianne Saintvil, Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosier, Ayomi Russel, George King, Reanna Ameline and Phoenix Alexis. Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in Spring 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed.

Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

Star is an Emmy-nominated recording artist, songwriter, performer, reality TV star and social-impactor (South Florida Times article). The South Florida-based impact artist began taking his message of love globally with the launch of the #ThisIsMyEra movement, catalyzed by his song of the same name, at the Millennium Campus Conference at Lynn University in 2014. (Huffington Post )

Star made his primetime television debut in 2017 on the ninth season of the widely watched French reality TV show Les Anges (Star24.tv ).

Star appeared in seven episodes of Les Anges 9, leading French stars like Kim Glow, Barbara Lune and Mila Jasmine in performance training, songwriting and the recording of a French re-write of his pop anthem “Pass The Good Vibes Around” (Yahoo France ). The song reached #60 on the iTunes France charts, and Star performed it live in Paris on Le Mad Mag alongside French singer Alban Bartoli.

Star is also known for his community work as an impact artist, working with nonprofits like The Motivational Edge and HANDY, Inc. to lead therapeutic songwriting and recording collaborations with teens in foster care.

In January 2020, Star collaborated with the MSC Foundation and Super Bowl LIV host committee to remix his song “This Is My Era” for a coral reef awareness campaign known as Super Coral Play. The campaign features Star performing his song alongside NFL stars Larry Fitzgerald, Jarvis Landry and Mark Sanchez on MSC’s Ocean Cay private island marine reserve. (AZ sports, AZ Central)

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption.” It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys. The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Those with interest in the film can join the indiegogo campaign here.

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series. Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.