Haitian Icon and Astonishing Actress Join Cast of ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

Marie Michelle Desrosier and Ayomi Russell Join Cast of Ladouceur’s ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

MIAMI — Michelle Desrosier, a versatile, well-known icon in the Haitian community, and the brilliant Ayomi Russell have been added to the cast of the upcoming film, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.”

The two will join Genji Jacques, the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington. Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in April 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed.

Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

Desrosier, a household name in Haiti, will play Grace Lestin, a socialite in Haiti. Grace is the wife of the Secretary of Education. Grace’s past is a mystery, and her charismatic personality can be hypnotic and appealing.

Russell will play April Andrelie, a compassionate young woman filled with hope and dreams. April is driven by love and passion. She ignores warning signs and allows herself to fall deeply in love, which has life-changing, deadly consequences.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second of the Goodman Chronicles series. It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” but explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys. The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Virtual auditions are still being accepted for the roles of Young Lucias and Grayson Goodman. Email Rachel Finley at sweetestgirlshortfilm@gmail. com for more information on auditions.

Those with interest in the film can also join the indiegogo campaign here.

Marie Michelle Desrosier

Desrosier has the dynamic talents of an actor, director, playwright, songwriter, producer, dancer and novelist. A modern-day renaissance woman, Desrosier is a SAG-AFTRA actress and an award-winning performer.

She has been featured on Complex.com’s critically acclaimed first scripted series, “Grown” as Madame Isidor, alongside, Donald Paul (Netflix’s “Raising Dion,” “Power,” “Queen of the South”).

Desrosier guest starred in the captivating, “Loving Till It Hurts,” produced by Lunerversal Films and now streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi. She also stars in the thrilling role as Ester in “Not Alone” alongside the legendary Richard Lawson (“How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “ and “Mix-ish,”).

With her company, Sicaty Entertainment LLC, Desrosier has produced and directed her first well-regarded play “Manman Se Poto Mitan,” whose title translates as “Mother’s in the Manstay”.

Desrosiers is a co-founder of the Racine Roots musical group BOUKAN GINEN. Desrosier is fluent in three languages, English, French and Haitian Creole.

Ayomi Russell

Russell, a theater-trained actress, has been featured in “Legally Blonde the Musical,” “Aladdin the Musical” and “The Addams Family.” Russell is a guitarist, a hip-hop dancer and speaks Korean.

Jeudy, who is also a poet, has more than a decade of experience in English, African, and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Samuel Ladouceur

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Author Yanatha Desouvre

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series.

Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.