Entertainment

Shaka Pow’s Journey to Inspire Jamaica’s Youth Through Fully Bright School Tour

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News49 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read
Shaka Pow's Journey to Inspire Jamaica's Youth Through Fully Bright School Tour
Shaka Pow

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The sight of children wearing backpacks with a ‘Dunce’ logo at the start of Jamaica’s new school term in September, sparked anger among parents and administrators.

Dunce Cheque, a hit song by deejay Valiant, inspired the unflattering trend. It also drove Shaka Pow, another toaster, into launching his Fully Bright School Tour and bags of the same name.

Shaka Pow was recently in South Florida shopping his product which he says has been well-received in Jamaica.

Shaka Pow's Journey to Inspire Jamaica's Youth Through Fully Bright School Tour
Shaka Pow

“We have distributed over 100 bags, sold 75 and donated 10 on school encounters and community-based interventions. The black and navy blue are the most popular sold. Purple too, in the smaller sizes,” he disclosed.

The Fully Bright School Tour started in March and ended in July. Shaka Pow, who is an obstetrician/gynecologist, gave motivational speeches at 32 high, primary and basic schools.

He also recorded the song Fully Bright in response to Dunce Cheque which hears Valiant boasting of making lots of money as an entertainer even though he sat at the back of the class in school.

To date, Shaka Pow says the video for Fully Bright has attracted over 80,000 views on ShakapowVevo. Sales of his bags are also going well.

“We are countering the Dunce bag, with the orders and sales showing no sign of stopping. We just getting started,” he stated.

The Dunce bag was chastised by the Jamaican public, with some school principals refusing to allow students with bags carrying the offensive logo to attend class.

Although criticizing the bags, Fayval Williams, Jamaica’s education minister, said students should not be refused entry to school.

Commentary: Dunce Culture in Jamaica Root of Crime

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News49 mins ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

South Florida: Entries now accepted for JIS annual Jamaica Independence Essay competition-2011

July 7, 2011

Bajan Star Statement Scores with New Soca Hits

June 15, 2016
Caribbean305 Returns To Miami This Summer

Miami Foodies and Lovers of all things Caribbean Rejoice!

June 20, 2019
The Mighty Diamonds To Bless South Florida Reggae Fans With Good Vibez

The Mighty Diamonds To Bless South Florida Reggae Fans With Good Vibez

June 25, 2018
Back to top button