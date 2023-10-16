Shaka Pow’s Journey to Inspire Jamaica’s Youth Through Fully Bright School Tour

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The sight of children wearing backpacks with a ‘Dunce’ logo at the start of Jamaica’s new school term in September, sparked anger among parents and administrators.

Dunce Cheque, a hit song by deejay Valiant, inspired the unflattering trend. It also drove Shaka Pow, another toaster, into launching his Fully Bright School Tour and bags of the same name.

Shaka Pow was recently in South Florida shopping his product which he says has been well-received in Jamaica.

“We have distributed over 100 bags, sold 75 and donated 10 on school encounters and community-based interventions. The black and navy blue are the most popular sold. Purple too, in the smaller sizes,” he disclosed.

The Fully Bright School Tour started in March and ended in July. Shaka Pow, who is an obstetrician/gynecologist, gave motivational speeches at 32 high, primary and basic schools.

He also recorded the song Fully Bright in response to Dunce Cheque which hears Valiant boasting of making lots of money as an entertainer even though he sat at the back of the class in school.

To date, Shaka Pow says the video for Fully Bright has attracted over 80,000 views on ShakapowVevo. Sales of his bags are also going well.

“We are countering the Dunce bag, with the orders and sales showing no sign of stopping. We just getting started,” he stated.

The Dunce bag was chastised by the Jamaican public, with some school principals refusing to allow students with bags carrying the offensive logo to attend class.

Although criticizing the bags, Fayval Williams, Jamaica’s education minister, said students should not be refused entry to school.