Alexander Star and Eli Celestin Connect for Greater Fort Lauderdale’s New Anthem, “Laudy Dayo”

FORT LAUDERDALE – Greater Fort Lauderdale, a destination synonymous with the iconic Elvis Presley for almost 60 years, is once again in the limelight as it collaborates with the emerging star, Alexander Star. Presley’s timeless ode to the area in the 1965 film “Girl Happy” set the stage, and now, in 2024, Star, an Emmy®-nominated artist, and Haitian-American producer Eli Celestin have joined forces to create a vibrant anthem for a new generation.

Titled “Laudy Dayo,” the song is a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of Greater Fort Lauderdale. In partnership with Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization, Star and with producer Celestin have crafted a catchy, joyous melody that encapsulates the diversity, beauty, and dynamic energy of the community. Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, expressed enthusiasm for this unique collaboration, stating, “This brand new and original anthem speaks to the diversity of Greater Fort Lauderdale and paints its beauty in a song.”

Listeners can expect a captivating musical journey as “Laudy Dayo” combines infectious beats, soulful lyrics, and Star’s distinctive vocals. The anthem, performed on Visit Lauderdale’s float during the 135th Rose Parade®, reinforces Star’s deep connection to the destination and his commitment to showcasing its unparalleled beauty.

The anthem, “Laudy Dayo”, is available for listening here, and to learn more about Alexander Star, visit his official website. Don’t miss this historic moment in Black History – witness the evolution from the King of Rock and Roll to the emerging star shaping the sound of Greater Fort Lauderdale.

Milestone for Alexander Star

As a historic milestone, Alexander Star becomes the second artist, following Elvis Presley, to record a song dedicated to Greater Fort Lauderdale. Furthermore, Star and producer Eli Celestin make history as the first Black artists to do so, marking a momentous occasion for Black History Month.

Fireside Chat

On February 1, 2024, Alexander Star will kick off Black History Month at Miami Dade College as a Fireside Chat guest, inspiring students with his remarkable journey and the impact of purposeful partnerships. The event, hosted by Professor Yanatha Desouvre, underscores Star’s commitment to impact, integrity, and inclusivity.

Those who want to attend need to RSVP, here.