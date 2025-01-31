Airline Safety: A Priority for Caribbean Airlines

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines takes note of the statement dated January 28, 2025, issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) regarding the emergency landing of flight BW1541 on January 27, 2025.

The airline strongly denies any claims that safety is at risk. It assures travelers that safety is its top priority.

Caribbean Airlines operates in strict compliance with local and international aviation safety regulations. Plus it is subject to rigorous oversight from multiple independent local and international regulatory bodies.

Aviation Safety Regulations Key Facts:

Adherence to International Standards : Caribbean Airlines complies fully with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), both of which are globally recognized for ensuring the highest levels of airline safety and operational excellence.

: Caribbean Airlines complies fully with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), both of which are globally recognized for ensuring the highest levels of airline safety and operational excellence. Independent Audits and Regulatory Compliance : The airline has consistently passed all required audits. Most importantly, it is an approved FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) repair station in accordance with the specified FAA capability listing, meaning that its maintenance and engineering department has been certified by the FAA as having the technical expertise to perform repairs, inspections, and alterations on aircraft and aircraft components, meeting strict international aviation standards.

: The airline has consistently passed all required audits. Most importantly, it is an approved FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) repair station in accordance with the specified FAA capability listing, meaning that its maintenance and engineering department has been certified by the FAA as having the technical expertise to perform repairs, inspections, and alterations on aircraft and aircraft components, meeting strict international aviation standards. Ongoing Investigations: In line with the industry’s best practices and regulatory requirements, following the emergency landing on January 27, Caribbean Airlines has fully activated its operational response protocols, including: Immediately removing all relevant personnel from active duty pending the outcome of investigations. Cooperating fully with the authorities to conduct comprehensive internal and external investigations.

The airline thinks TTALPA’s claims are very reckless. They do not serve the best interests of the airline, its stakeholders, or its valued customers.

Caribbean Airlines is committed to maintaining high standards of aviation safety. This is shown by its strong safety record and dedication to following regulations.