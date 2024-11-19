Apex Awards 2024: Caribbean Airlines Earns Four Star Rating

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, – Caribbean Airlines has received the esteemed APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) Four Star Major Airline rating for 2024, reflecting the evaluations of travelers globally, highlighting their commitment to passenger experience. This is the second year that Caribbean Airlines has received this honor. It shows the airline’s commitment to providing a high-quality and consistent experience for its customers.

The APEX awards are unique as they are based entirely on neutral, third-party passenger feedback, independently certified and gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s most widely used travel- organizing app.

Airline Rating

For the 2024 awards, almost one million flights were rated by passengers from about 600 airlines worldwide. Only 8% of these airlines earned the Four-Star rating. Airline representatives accepted the award on behalf of Caribbean Airlines at the APEX ceremony in Long Beach, California.

Caribbean Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera, expressed appreciation for the recognition, stating: “This award reflects our passengers’ confidence in us. Whilst we are expanding, we remain focused on providing the best and consistent customer experience for each journey. To be recognized once again with an APEX Four Star rating is both a reward and a motivation for us to keep raising the bar in our service to the Caribbean and beyond. We thank our customers for this independent vote of confidence.” Medera also extended his gratitude to the airline’s employees, noting, “Our team works with commitment and passion, and this award is also testament to their hard work. We also recognize and appreciate the support of our industry partners and stakeholders who play an integral role in our success.”

Caribbean Airlines operates the largest network in the region, with a commitment to enhancing connectivity and delivering exceptional customer service. The airline is committed to improving its services. It aims to provide a travel experience that shows the warmth and vibrancy of the Caribbean.