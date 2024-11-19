Travel

Apex Awards 2024: Caribbean Airlines Earns Four Star Rating

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read
Apex Awards
Christina de Sousa Caribbean Airlines Manager, Customer Attention, accepts APEX award
Christina de Sousa Caribbean Airlines Manager, Customer Attention, accepts APEX award.

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago,  – Caribbean Airlines has received the esteemed APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) Four Star Major Airline rating for 2024, reflecting the evaluations of travelers globally, highlighting their commitment to passenger experience. This is the second year that Caribbean Airlines has received this honor. It shows the airline’s commitment to providing a high-quality and consistent experience for its customers.

The APEX awards are unique as they are based entirely on neutral, third-party passenger feedback, independently certified and gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s most widely used travel- organizing app.

Airline Rating

For the 2024 awards, almost one million flights were rated by passengers from about 600 airlines worldwide. Only 8% of these airlines earned the Four-Star rating. Airline representatives accepted the award on behalf of Caribbean Airlines at the APEX ceremony in Long Beach, California.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines
Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera, expressed appreciation for the recognition, stating: “This award reflects our passengers’ confidence in us. Whilst we are expanding, we remain focused on providing the best and consistent customer experience for each journey. To be recognized once again with an APEX Four Star rating is both a reward and a motivation for us to keep raising the bar in our service to the Caribbean and beyond. We thank our customers for this independent vote of confidence.”

Medera also extended his gratitude to the airline’s employees, noting, “Our team works with commitment and passion, and this award is also testament to their hard work. We also recognize and appreciate the support of our industry partners and stakeholders who play an integral role in our success.”

Caribbean Airlines operates the largest network in the region, with a commitment to enhancing connectivity and delivering exceptional customer service. The airline is committed to improving its services. It aims to provide a travel experience that shows the warmth and vibrancy of the Caribbean.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

“Saint Lucia Rocks This Summer” With Hot Deals for Travelers

February 24, 2015

Tobago wants own tourism policy

June 1, 2009

Jamaica Welcomes Increased Seasonal Flights this Winter

December 13, 2012
Jamaica and Brazil Forge Partnership to Promote Tourism Resilience

Jamaica and Brazil Forge Partnership to Promote Tourism Resilience

August 23, 2024
Back to top button