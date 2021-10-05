Adopt-a-Clinic Program Gaining Traction Among Jamaican Diaspora in USA

[WASHINGTON, DC] – The Jamaica Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt-a-Clinic programme is gaining traction. The traction particularly among the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States, which has adopted several clinics across the island.

Data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness says there are 109 clinics up for adoption. Of which, 36 are now fully adopted.

Members of the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States have adopted fifteen of these clinics. Plus, they have spent a total of $J43-million upgrading and providing various equipment for these primary care institutions.

Adopted Clinics

Among the clinics adopted in Jamaica include Cascade in Hanover, Adelphi in St. James, Steer Town in St. Ann, Ulster Spring in Trelawny, Islington in St. Mary and Lambs River clinic in Westmoreland.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton told members of the diaspora, on the online discussion programme Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks on Thursday, that he was pleased with the support given to the programme by diaspora organizations as well as individuals, “who have come on board to adopt our primary health care services.”

“The intention of the Adopt-a-clinic programme is to get Jamaicans at home and abroad who have benefitted from our primary health care services to give back” Tufton stated.

We have a strong primary health care system that has worked for us as a country. It is what has helped us in the COVID-19 pandemic response. As Minister of Health, I am asking members of the Diaspora to join hands and hearts with the Ministry by adopting a clinic.”

The Health and Wellness Minister has paid tribute to the members of the diaspora for the role they continue to participate in the health sector in Jamaica. “You the members of the diaspora has played a role in helping us to equip field hospitals and providing well needed equipment and supplies.

Adoption of Clinics

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey P. Marks also commended the members of the Diaspora for their assistance and the adoption of the fifteen clinics.

According to Ambassador Marks, members of the Diaspora continue to contribute immensely to the island’s health sector. Especially to support the fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Primary Health Care is delivered in Jamaica through a network of over 320 Community Health Centre’s in all 14 parishes. Most of these facilities were built in the 1970s. Jamaica has received global recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO) for its best practices in Primary Health Care.

Support From Consul Generals

The online town hall meeting was attended by members of the diaspora leadership across the United States. Including Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair, Honorary Consul for Atlanta, Dr. Elaine Bryan; Honorary Consul for Los Angeles, Joy Stephenson-Laws, Honorary Consul for San Jose, Mr. David Sangster, and Honorary Consul for Philadelphia, Mr. Christopher Chaplin

Connect with Ambassador Marks

Let’s Connect’ With Ambassador Marks offers members of the diaspora an opportunity to speak directly with the Ambassador. They can speak about issues that are of interest to them. As well as to be updated on the government’s policies and programmes as well as the Embassy’s activities.