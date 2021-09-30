U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans Connects with Ambassador Marks on COVID-19 In Jamaica

U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans Joins Jamaica’s Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton on Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Congressman Dwight Evans, a member of the United States powerful House Ways and Means Committee and Health Subcommittee will join Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton, as special guests at the next edition of the monthly virtual town hall, ‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’ on Thursday September 30, at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Congressman Evans, who represents Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, will provide an update on the United States efforts at managing the Covid-19 pandemic. As well as prioritizing the protection of health care and reducing health disparities.

Ambassador Marks, in making the announcement, said that based on the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Jamaica, she found it important not only to invite the health minister to the virtual townhall but also to invite Congressman Evans to give members of the diaspora an update on continued US / Jamaica cooperation in ongoing efforts to manage the pandemic.

Congressman Evans has expressed his support and interest in providing an update on the United States efforts at managing the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the US’s efforts at assisting Jamaica and the wider Caribbean Region in tackling the lingering scourge.

Congressman Evans previously served as a state representative for 36 years, and earned a reputation as a pragmatic leader, known to put public policy above politics. He made history in 1990 when he became the first African-American chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, a position he held for two decades.

While in Washington last week, Dr. Tufton used the opportunity to highlight the inequality in the distribution of vaccines internationally with low-income countries at the bottom of the receiving end. “A disproportionate amount of the over 5 billion doses administered globally has gone to high-income countries. While some countries in our region have vaccinated over 50% of their population, others remain below 3%. More than a third of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are yet to vaccinate 20% of their populations,” Dr. Tufton said. Minister Tufton has shared that he is looking forward to this opportunity to share with the diaspora to not only give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic status but also to other matters concerning health and wellness in Jamaica.

Ambassador Marks said members of the Diaspora continue to contribute immensely to the island’s health sector and pointed out that they have substantially increased their level of contribution to support the fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Let’s Connect’ With Ambassador Marks offers members of the diaspora an opportunity to speak directly with the Ambassador about issues that are of interest to them, as well as to be updated on the government’s policies and programmes as well as the Embassy’s activities.