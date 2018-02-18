Actress and Activist CCH Pounder to receive AFUWI Bob Marley Award

NEW YORK – The American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) will present renowned actress and activist CCH Pounder with the prestigious AFUWI Bob Marley Award at the 21st Annual Legacy Awards Gala on Thursday, February 22, 2018 in New York City.

The AFUWI Legacy Awards Gala is a prestigious annual event which seeks to raise well-needed funds to support scholarship programs at the University of the West Indies (UWI) and is the Foundation’s premier fundraising event in the United States.

The AFUWI Bob Marley Award is a recognition granted to individuals whose contribution to the advancement of arts and culture on the global stage transcends boundaries of race, color, creed and geographies, uniting people throughout the world in a spirit that embodies the essence of the music and lyrics of the Hon. Robert Nesta Marley, OM.

Previous honorees of this award include Danny Glover, Judith Jamison and Doug E Fresh.

This year’s event coincides with Black History Month and forms part of The University of the West Indies’ year-long celebrations in commemoration of its 70th anniversary. As such, the honorees each have a strong Caribbean connection and represent the best of who we are as a region.

CCH Pounder

Award winning Guyanese American actress CCH Pounder portrays “Dr. Loretta Wade” on the CBS series, NCIS: NEW ORLEANS. Pounder’s other recent television appearances include the Syfy series, WAREHOUSE 13 and SONS OF ANARCHY on FX.

Other notable projects include the feature films MORTAL INSTRUMENTS: CITY OF BONES, ORPHAN and AVATAR and the television shows, REVENGE, BROTHERS, LAW & ORDER: SVU and HBO’s THE NO. 1 LADIES’ DETECTIVE AGENCY, which garnered Ms. Pounder her fourth Emmy nomination.

For seven years, CCH Pounder portrayed “Claudette Wyms” on the critically acclaimed FX series, THE SHIELD, which earned her many accolades including an Emmy nomination, the MIB Prism Award,” two Golden Satellite Awards and the “Genii Excellence in TV Award.” Other honors for Ms. Pounder include an Emmy nomination for her role as Dr. Angela Hicks on the NBC series ER and an Emmy nomination for her role in FOX’s The X-FILES.

In addition, CCH Pounder received a Grammy Award nomination for “Best Spoken Word Album” for GROW OLD ALONG WITH ME, THE BEST IS YET TO BE and won an AUDIE, the Audio Publishers Association’s top honor, for WOMEN IN THE MATERIAL WORLD.

Her film credits include HOME AGAIN, RAIN, PRIZZI’S HONOR, POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE, ROBOCOP 3, SLIVER, TALES FROM THE CRYPT: DEMON KNIGHT, FACE/OFF, END OF DAYS and her breakout role in BAGDAD CAFÉ.

A graduate of Ithaca College, she received an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from the school and was their 2010 Commencement Speaker. Ms. Pounder serves on the Board of the African Millennium Foundation and was a founding member of Artists for a New South Africa.

The recipient of numerous awards for her arts advocacy, Ms. CCH Pounder said, “I am honored to have been chosen to receive the Bob Marley Award. Through the numerous student scholarships provided by the organization, which pave the way for tomorrow’s thinkers and leaders, to the urgent needs of those affected by the recent Hurricanes, which includes UWI’s campuses, now is a truly important time to support the significant work of the AFUWI.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate Ms. Pounder for her trailblazing and groundbreaking achievements in film and television. She certainly embodies the spirit in which the award was created, and she continues to be a beacon as to the power of the arts in positively impacting the world,” said AFUWI Board Acting Chair, Gail Moaney.

The Legacy Awards are conferred on notable individuals who represent high levels of achievement within their respective fields of industry and enterprise as well as outstanding involvement in community service. The other honorees are: Yvette Noel Schure, Caribbean Luminary Award; Angela Yee, Vice Chancellor’s Achievement Award; June Ambrose, Women in Business Excellence Award; Patrick Hylton, Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Business Leadership and Marlon James, Pinnacle Literary Award

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dr. Harry Belafonte and Former NYC Mayor Hon. David Dinkins will again serve as Honorary Patron and Honorary Dinner Chair respectively, with the legendary Doug E. Fresh as Gala Chair and George Willie as Dinner Chair. CBS TV anchor Maurice DuBois will continue in his long standing commitment to the mission of the Foundation and serve as master of ceremonies for the evening, co-hosting with Ms. Janell Snowden.

Tickets for the benefit are available for purchase at a cost of $2,500, $$1,000 and $500 per person. A new feature of the Gala this year is the AFTER PARTY @ 9:30 pm at the cost of $100 per person offering a full international open bar. Purchases may be made at the AFUWI in New York City by calling 212-759-9345 or on line at www.afuwi.org.