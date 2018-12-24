AA adds new flights out of O’Hare to Nassau for Winter Season

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Islands of The Bahamas is undoubtedly one of the top warm weather destinations in the world and this year, American Airlines is teaming up with the country to make the destination more accessible for the winter season for Chicagoans.

AA’s new seasonal non-stop Saturday service into Nassau, Bahamas out of Chicago O’Hare starts December 22nd.

The new service will feature a flight that departs Chicago at 8:30 am, arriving Nassau, Bahamas in time for lunch on the beach at 12:45 pm. The service will be operated by 160-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The extended flights to The Bahamas will allow for Chicagoans to experience The Islands Of The Bahamas’ beautiful beaches and warm weather and some of the world’s most luxurious hotel brands and resorts as well as a plethora of exciting events and activities.

The Bahamas Tourist Office in conjunction with American Airlines recently hosted an informative event for travel agents as well as influencers in the Chicagoland area.

The event, which included a mini trade show and a dinner presentation, provided the selected top American Airlines producers in the area with information on new updates and developments in The Islands Of The Bahamas.

The highlight of the evening was a spirited and well received musical performance by one of The Bahamas’ premiere native artists,Veronica Bishop.

Bahamas Tourist Office Area Manager, Prescott Young, whose responsibilities include oversight of the Midwest and the Southern U.S., shared that “The Chicago market possesses great potential for an increase in travel to The Bahamas.” The Area Manager also said that “The awareness created from this event should serve to encourage the travel professionals to recommend the destination to their clients.”

The well attended event was supported by Bahamas hotel partners, including the Atlantis Resort, The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort, Paradise Island’s Four Seasons Resort, Sandals Resort and the Hilton British Colonial. Each of the participating hotel partners provided a prize giveaway at the event.

Notably in attendance at the event were a number of Chicago business as well as political influencers. Honorary Consul General for The Bahamas in Chicago, Mr. Michael Fountain, who was instrumental in securing the attendance of the key influencers, said that they are now equipped to serve as spokespersons among their friends, family and colleagues to encourage travel or investment in the destination.

The Chicago travel professionals in attendance expressed that they were happy to learn of all of the new developments regarding The Bahamas’ tourism product. Updates included information on the newly opened Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, which features world class luxury brands, The SLS, The Grand Hyatt and Rosewood; The resort complex also boasts the largest casino in the Caribbean, and a world class golf course, to name a few of its outstanding amenities.

The updates also included information on winter activities in The Bahamas, such as the two opportunities to experience The Bahamas’ premier cultural expression, Junkanoo; the explosive event is so spectacular that the country ends each year with the parade and then begins each year with another brand-new performance of a fusion of sound, color, dance, fun and excitement.