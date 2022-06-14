A Quick Guide to Boosting Online Sales for Small Businesses

Online sales are the name of the game for businesses of today. With Amazon digitizing almost every feasible concept of running a sturdy operation over the past two decades. The former niche of e-commerce has boomed as a result, making it an essential component of every business.

Whether you’re managing a fully online store or a small business, staying ahead of the curve on the industry’s latest trends and innovations becomes paramount to staying relevant. Thus, if you feel like your business could use some touching up on the online front, here are some pointers to keep in mind.

1. First Impressions Matter

No matter how small their operating budget is, businesses cannot afford to cheap out on their online platform’s design. Proper time and investment are absolutely necessary when designing a website, with resources such as Magento development being readily available for creating, maintaining, and improving your business’s platform.

A timeless and trendy design could be the difference between a potential customer purchasing dozens of high-value products or closing the tab within seconds. Thus, avoid bombarding new customers with exorbitantly large popups displaying discounts; they’ll think a Trojan virus is two seconds away from stealing all their bank account information.

Furthermore, when was the last time you saw a business owner use an email account ending in @gmail.com or @outlook.com? Purchasing a proper business email will also do wonders for establishing your business’s credibility.

2. Prioritizing the Customer

A customer-centric e-commerce or small business model is a strategy that emphasizes excellent customer care. The obvious difference between physical and online stores is that they can’t actually get a feel for the items they are purchasing; it’s easy to get one’s shirt sizes wrong.

Thus, treating your customer with good care and establishing a good relationship with them becomes a priority. You have to remind them that there’s a reason why they’re shopping from the comfort of their own home.

Additionally, implementing email newsletters offering exclusive discounts for those who sign up, simplifying the checkout process, welcoming client feedback, implementing a live chat, and installing a fair return policy are all great options.

It’d also be worth it to make your website mobile-friendly, as not all customers can afford to buy products from the comfort of a computer – Google even offers a service that tests your website’s compatibility for you.

3. Social Media and SEO

In today’s industries, your small businesses’ social media is an aspect that should never be disregarded.

Social network use – primarily apps such as Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter – will grow your customer base. As well as overall reach through regular posts and engagement with your consumers while also helping you keep track of competitors.

A fruitful social media campaign needs to be smartly strategized, and that’s where Search Engine Optimization (SEO) comes in. Referring to the process of making sure your website’s content ranks highly among the search. For specific terms on search engines, using SEO strategies is vital for your platform to be visible online.

There are loads of strategies you can use to improve your businesses’ search traffic online:

Optimize titles, meta descriptions, and URLs with common industry-specific keywords

Produce high-quality, relevant content with consistent posting

Improve your website’s loading speed

Enhance your content’s readability score by breaking up long paragraphs

Closing Thoughts

How well prepared your website is for a customer scrolling many brands in the same industry could be the difference of losing them to a competitor or gaining a loyal client. Hopefully, this quick guide can help you stay on your toes. Especially in the Wild West environment that is the e-commerce business.