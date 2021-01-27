A Moment of History: Mai-Kai, Part of South Florida

Right now, a lot of places that provide people with entertainment, like restaurants, sports centers, and casinos (visit casinochan.biz for more information) are going through changes or hard times.

It was revealed this week that Broward County records valгed the property in the area at $3.97 million, and it is now on the real estate market.

A brokerage firm owner Andrew Cagnetta of Transworld Business Advisors says it’s a rare and honorable opportunity to own a historic part of South Florida.

Yet, who knows what the future will bring? It’s safe to say that it will be fine and very worthwhile if a future buyer keeps Mai–Kai in pristine condition. But given that this is the best part of prime real estate, valued at nearly $4 million, an investor may decide it’s a much better place to grow their business.

The historic thatched–roofed panorama of Mai Kai remains an odd but beguiling sight in the middle of Federal Highway, which has gone through so many changes and rebuilds throughout history and is now filled with myriad furniture stores.

Cantonese food and tropical drinks such as Tahitian Breeze and Floridita Daiquiri, as well as a $39 super mystery drink that consists of a lot of alcohol and is served usually with four straws to drink it with someone, were the most popular attractions.

Also particularly popular was the Samoan Fire and Knife Dance, where men, in cut–out fabrics, twirled real fire. The audience watched the whole thing with bated breath. After all, the fire dance was taking place indoors amidst artifacts, various wooden beams, and other straw–type furniture that didn’t seem to be fireproof.

Transworld, which has properties for sale at the site, says things could stop at this point, or the area could be redeveloped into apartments or mixed–use developments.

Now no one knows what will become of the county, which is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, enchanting with its vintage atmosphere, eight 600–seat dining rooms, fine bar, gift store, and its center stage for the Polynesian island show Revue floor.

One might think that the inclusion of a historical site in the National Register is a guarantee that it will be preserved in its original state, preserving all the authenticity of traditions and attractions, but this is far from it. Inclusion in the National Register does not impose any restrictions and requirements on the owner of private property. They are not obliged to maintain their property in that location in any particular way, with the preservation of the landscape. As owners, they are free to tear it down or change it.