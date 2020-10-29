Broward County CARES Act Business Grant Application Portal Opens Nov. 9

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County will officially open its CARES Act Small Business and Non-Profit Grant Application Portal on Monday, November 9 through Monday, November 16.

The Board of County Commissioners allocated $35 million from the County’s federal CARES Act funds to support this grant program; $25 million for small businesses and $10 million for non-profits.

The program will award grants in the amounts of $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000. The grants can only be used for costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are designed to aid small businesses with 20 employees or less and non-profits with 25 employees or less.

Visit Broward.org/Cares for eligibility and application requirements, or call 954-357-6400.

Additionally, the County is offering free technical assistance to applicants, if needed. Technical assistance appointments can be scheduled beginning Friday, October 30 at noon.

Appointments can be scheduled through Calendly, which can be found on the grant’s website under technical assistance.

Assistance provided will include:

Understanding the application process

Understanding pre/post grant terms and requirements

Assembling the necessary documentation to meet the application requirements

Businesses and non-profits interested in applying are encouraged to visit the website Broward.org/Cares for the most up-to-date grant program information.