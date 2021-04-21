A Guide to Funding for Businesses

Starting a new business likely holds a high degree of significance to you. Not only is it a major milestone in itself, but it also signals a new beginning where you can be your own boss and enter the corporate landscape on your own terms. While there is certainly a level of sentimentality and emotional attachment to what you’re doing, the ultimate aim of any business is to make money and so that’ll likely be pretty close to the forefront of your agenda. As a result of this, you’ll probably also have some questions about what the best possible way to fund your business is; you have to spend money to make money, after all.

While your business is still in its early days, this might be something you’re eager to get sorted quickly due to the relatively high number of expenses that newer businesses face compared to their more established counterparts. You’re right to feel that way, for being properly funded means that you can go about your business unhindered until you’re more established and this is no longer as much of a pressing concern.

Other people’s money

Wanting to be completely independent and sustain your business off of your own back is understandable and even a sensible way to approach this new venture in a certain regard, however, it might not be entirely realistic. Sometimes sacrifices have to be made in order to make decisions that will benefit you in the long-term, and this is one of those times. A decision that can benefit you here is to look into applying for a loan. Loans for small businesses can be incredibly helpful and allow you to feel more confident in your dealings with the knowledge you’re supported.

Another option you have in this area is that of crowdfunding, which is a form of distributed fund raising whereby a large number of people contribute a small amount of money each. It’s become increasingly popular in recent years, driven by advances in technology. If you decide to explore this route, you’ll need to present a cogent plan and come across as credible. You’ll be competing with other young companies for funds, so think about what messages you can convey that will set you apart.

Through real-life connections

Friends, family and fools, so the saying goes. It’s who you know that’ll likely be inclined to give you a helping hand. This could come in the form of a gift, a loan, or indeed a stake in the company. Make sure you have everything written down and agreed on though, as business, money, friends, family and fools do not make good bedfellows. You don’t want your parents going bankrupt if you can’t afford to pay them back as you’d agreed. Also, as well as monetary support, your network could help out in other ways, such as by lending you equipment, or putting in a few hours work to help you design your first marketing emails or give you some tips on branding.