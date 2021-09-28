9 Retro Console Games That Are Still Fun to Play

Nothing beats a good retro game, whether you want to bring back some nostalgic moments or you simply enjoy playing classics. While console games have seriously advanced over the past decade, here are some of the best retro console games that are still fun to play and can easily hold up.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time

This used to be a side scrolling game where you simply had to destroy everyone. It was a hit in the early 1990s and got ported over a few different platforms. Various remakes have been released over the past years, bringing back more player support. By today’s requirements, the game is quite simplistic, but it can still provide lots of fun.

Donkey Kong Country debuted in 1994 and changed the graphical standards in the gaming industry. These days, graphics are no longer impressive, but they can still charm players. Further sequels were released over the past years for different platforms, but nothing beats the original – a 3D masterpiece that is still fun to play.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

While it can be debated, most Zelda series fans will agree that A Link to the Past was the best game out there. This was the one and only Zelda game available for SNES. While other games in the series were more complex as time passed, this is what set the standards for the upcoming story. A more modern sequel was released in 2013.

Everyone is familiar with the series. Mario is so popular that his style and attitude have been featured in various third party games too. But then, when it comes to the game play, it is hard to beat Super Mario Bros. 3. This is not the original game, but just like in other series, the release has changed some of the gaming aspects and pushed the series to another level.

Tetris

Tetris is a classic and has been adjusted and improved over dozens of different versions overtime – some of them even involve pictures or quests as you get the bricks together. The original version was created by Alexei Pajitnov and was released for Game Boy. It was simple, easy to understand and everyone has played it at some point or another – still a great time killer today.

This is the classic arcade game that everyone enjoyed in old school environment covered in cigarette smoke and credit coins. Close friends used to hang around and advise you on what to do next. You had electric attacks, locked characters and all kinds of moves. Then, as you advanced a little, you could lose half of your life bar in a second or two – a classic that will never be forgotten.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog was Mario’s main rival. The game was super fast, so it gave a good feeling. You could spin, loop and do all kinds of tricks – such as the corkscrew trick – with the spiny hedgehog. Sonic used to have a friend in game – Tails. Players could enjoy a two player adventure at the same time, which is one of the aspects that made it such a popular release.

Outrun is one of the most familiar arcade games among old school players. It was initially released in 1986, so modern players would have no clue about it. It brought in a few things that everyone wanted – a modern supercar, a beautiful girl and a great speeding sensation. You always had blue skies and a long road in front of you. It was a great high speed adventure, rather than a racing game.

Released in 1984, Duck Hunt is the original introduction to modern shooter games. There were no zombies or terrorists back then though. Instead, you had to reduce the waterfowl population. Moreover, the game came with a gun, so it had a modern feeling for those days – aim and shoot. What else could you ask for?

Bottom line, these are some of the best retro console games that are still fun to play. You can still find them out there and they can definitely teach you a few things about the old school gaming industry – not to mention the nostalgia.