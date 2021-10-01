7 Ways to Use Technology and Good Habits to Reduce Risk in the Workplace

Workplace injuries are commonplace. Businesses in every industry are prone to accidents. These accidents cost businesses a lot of money in worker’s compensation, lawsuits, and lost work hours. Workers are at greater risk of injury when their employers don’t provide what’s needed to meet OSHA and other regulatory standards. They are also at risk when they try to cut corners and don’t do their work using safety protocols. There are ways to mitigate the risks. Here are 7 ways to reduce workplace injuries and risks.

Ergonomic Workstations

Office workers are often harmed by repetitive motion and other overuse injuries. Carpal tunnel syndrome, tennis elbow, and many back and neck problems can be reduced by simply offering an ergonomic workstation for every staff member. These stations are measured to be just the right proportions for the individual to do his or her work. This relieves stress on the body leading to less injury and greater health.

Video Technology

You don’t want to spy on your staff, but sometimes you need to spy on your staff. Offering video surveillance protects both the employer and employee. If there was ever a dispute, it’s helpful to have video evidence that shows what really happened. This can be used in legal and civil cases and in cases where a staff member is at risk of being fired. If an employer ever has any questions about the integrity of their staff, they can simply peek at video footage to see what people are up to.

Adequate Training

Many companies rush through training to try and get their new staff out on the floor and working. While this might work fine for a marketing team who will be working at their desks, it’s not good for those in retail, manufacturing, and warehousing who need more specialized and detailed safety training. Safety training is critical for anyone in any industry. Training can be performed in person, via online tools, or using virtual reality and augmented reality environments. This can give those who need more visual training a better idea of what to do in different dangerous scenarios and more.

Robotic Technology

The use of robots in industry has been around for a long time. Defense sectors and the military have used robots, and now other businesses are discovering the need for them as well. A pipe inspection robot for instance can fit into small spaces to find problems in pipelines. They can be used for Hazmat. Instead of sending in first responders on a potentially hazardous scene, a robot can go first. Robotic technology is critical for keeping many workplaces safe from harm.

Proper Protective Gear

When you don’t wear the right gear the correct way, you’re at risk of injury or illness. In construction, people wear special suits when they are pulling out certain kinds of materials. In healthcare, people wear gloves, goggles, masks, and suits when they are performing certain tasks. In construction, gloves, helmets, and other protective gear are essential. Without this gear, people are at risk of injury or illness at work. By wearing the right stuff at the right time, they can reduce the chances of getting hurt.

Don’t Cut Corners

It’s easy to think that taking a shortcut is no big deal. But when it comes to workplace safety, shortcuts are a big no-no. They can easily lead to injury or death. Don’t lift materials without the proper equipment. Don’t run into a construction site without your helmet and work boots. Don’t think that a measurement that’s a little off is going to be okay. It’s vital that you follow safety rules and maintain good workplace habits. There are plenty of apps and technology options available to help you know the right ways to do safety protocols if you ever forget.

Inspect Equipment Regularly

Whether it’s car or truck inspections, machinery inspections, or even building inspections, these are all vital for work. If they aren’t functioning well, they can become more than a little nuisance, and can instead become a danger. Buildings with improper inspections are at risk of minor damage and big catastrophes. Inspections can prevent oil spills, spills of dangerous chemicals, sewage leaks, building collapse, car crashes, and so much more.