6 Reasons Why Your Business Should Use an IVR System

Also called Interactive Voice Response, an IVR system provides a way for customers to receive service over the phone without requiring a live agent. Here’s why you should consider using an IVR system in your business.

1. All-Hour Service

In a traditional 24-hour call center, you’d have to constantly have at least one person on staff. Shift changes and taking breaks may mean that clients who call may be put on hold for a long time, hurting your customer service and, worse, losing a customer altogether.

An IVR system is always online, making hold times virtually nonexistent. Shorter waits mean happier customers, no matter your business’s industry. As the system can be deployed remotely, it also means better flexibility for the working times of representatives who would otherwise need to commute to work.

2. Reduced Cost

IVR can do the work of many agents automatically. While getting IVR set up and maintained does have a price, it’s likely less money than hiring several full-time agents who can make around $50,000 a year each. Especially over a long time, IVR systems can save you a ton of money, which you can put towards improving your business in other ways.

3. Saving Time

Every minute between the phone ringing and an agent picking up can add up to hundreds of calls a day, not to mention the time needed for greetings, categorization, and redirecting. Having a robotic system to take care of all of that means less lost productivity, shorter wait times, and more time for those working to do other tasks.

4. Better Organization

When given the proper instructions, a computer system can organize much fast and more efficiently than any human. People also tend to forget details, especially after taking many calls or at the end of a long shift. The IVR takes out the middleman and facilitates extremely fast and accurate transitions between the right phone lines.

IVR also allows for customized voice messages, either prerecorded or using text-to-speech technology. An automatic, professional greeting can tend to anyone calling and offer a selection of services. Every customer experience is perfect and begins exactly the same, without the risk of human error.

5. Flexible Locations

More people than ever are switching to working from home. This saves a lot of time and frequently makes for happier employees. However, industry leaders have been concerned that this trend might be hard to square with the logistical needs of a call center.

An IVR system allows automatic routing to agents, which means that a physical call center isn’t required anymore. The agents can do the same work from home, so only hiring those with a reasonable commute is no longer necessary. This enables you to find the best talent while saving on the cost of office space.

6. Easy Automation

Automating your work has a lot of benefits, such as saving time and money, as well as making the job easier. IVR automates necessary phone calls that would otherwise be tedious, such as reminders, notifications, satisfaction surveys, and more.

Automatic routing is another example. By providing the customers the option to choose between several set options, the possibility of operator error is removed entirely, which means shorter wait times and fewer problems overall.

Is an IVR System For You?

If you feel your business could use any of the benefits an IVR system provides, you should consider it seriously. While installing a system may be an up-front cost and ongoing maintenance, you can save a lot of money and time in the long run.