4 Helpful Tools For Improving Customer Service

As a business owner, you know that customer service is essential. After all, it’s the customers who help a company thrive. Unhappy clients tend to leave, and that’s never good news for any business. However, it’s difficult figuring out how to combat the issues successfully. If you’re struggling in this area, keep reading to learn about valuable tools that could help.

1. CSAT Scores

CSAT scores (customer satisfaction scores) help assess and reveal how pleased your clients are with your goods/services and overall experience. Scores are determined by customer feedback and presented as a percentage. Typically, the consumers are asked to complete a multiple-choice survey where they rate their experience.

It seems simple but could help you understand where your business might be going wrong. Track your progress by reviewing your CSAT scores and make necessary adjustments to bring up scores. Improving CSAT scores will assist in fixing customer service flaws and make your business more successful.

2. IVR

IVR or interactive voice response can help solve customer issues efficiently by allowing customers to receive information through an automated voice response system. IVR also connects callers to specific departments to speak to live agents for complex problems.

In a Google consumer survey conducted by Arise.com, nearly two-thirds of the consumers reported that they’re only willing to wait on the phone for two minutes. This information shows that you may be losing more customers than you ever imagined because of long call-wait times. Investing in IVR could save your business from losing clients. Your customers will appreciate the quick service, while your team will enjoy avoiding unnecessary calls.

3. Live Webchat

Live webchat is a chat service on a company’s website to assist customers. They can connect agents with consumers quickly to resolve any concerns without phone calls. Because webchats use messaging software, an agent can help more than one individual at a time. This ability is ideal for large businesses that may receive hundreds (if not thousands) of customer calls a day.

Live webchat eases consumer frustration with long call-waiting lists and improves a company’s relationship with clients. On top of this, they’re also ideal for helping disabled individuals who may not be able to speak or hear.

4. Chatbots

Chatbots are akin to live webchat software in that consumers can receive assistance via messaging. However, the main difference is that chatbots are not live agents but software using artificial intelligence. Chatbots are sophisticated enough to handle a wide range of customer service problems without the aid of live humans.

The benefits of using chatbots are that you can cut down on how many live agents you’ll need and assist more customers in a shorter time span. Once programmed, chatbots are pretty much independent and can work at all times of the day. Consumers will be able to have service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There are three main types of chatbots:

Simple

Smart

Hybrid

The simple chatbot will only be able to complete simple tasks and won’t be able to engage in conversation naturally. A smart bot will be able to have natural conversations with people and understand different forms of jargon, but it may not be the best option for straightforward jobs. The hybrid bot is a nice balance between simple and smart because it can handle simple and difficult situations.

Final Thoughts

Although customer service can be challenging, you can make it easier by using the above tools. CSAT scores will supply much-needed data on customer satisfaction, while IVR, live webchat, and chatbots can assist with consumer assistance effectiveness.