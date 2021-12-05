5 Tips For Choosing The Best Cruise for You

That cruise travel experiences are so popular should come as no surprise. After all, humanity has always been enchanted by the ocean. In the olden days, people would risk everything they had to take an uncomfortably long and perilous trip across the seven seas. Today, adventurers get to make the same trips in comfort and style. The popularity of cruise trips shows no signs of waning, either. Indeed, in 2020, fifteen new ships were built in response to the growing demand.

From a consumer point of view, one advantage of taking a cruise is that there are so many different types available. It’s not as varied as on-land adventures, but it’s more diverse than many think. So rather than just going “on a cruise,” it’s important to think about the type of cruise that you’re looking for.

In this blog, we’ll take a look at five tips that’ll push you in the right direction.

Who’s The Cruise For?

You can go a long way to ensuring you book the right cruise by looking at who the cruise ship is aimed at. Some are for families; others are for couples; others are budget, while others are luxury. There’s a cruise for every personality and demographic. In truth, you can have fun on all cruises. But if you’re someone that prefers to have things a little more tailored to their needs, then booking a trip seemingly built with you in mind is the way to go.

On-Board Entertainment

You’ll love doing nothing more than staring out at sea from the deck of the cruise ship. However, to ensure boredom doesn’t set in, it’s best to select a cruise ship that offers more by way of entertainment. Staring off into the distance is more enjoyable when it’s something you’re doing out of choice, rather than because it’s the only activity available to you! Today, cruise ships offer plenty of fun. The best cruise ship casinos, theatre shows, and water parks are a match for anything that you’ll find on land and will ensure that there’s never a dull moment when you’re at sea.

Large or Small?

Large or small cruise ship? There are advantages to both. On the larger ones, you’ll obviously have more amenities. You’ll be in a floating resort, one that provides all the things you’ll find on land — and in many cases, even more than that. Larger ships do mean more people, of course, so if you don’t like crowds, then a smaller ship might be the way to go. They’ll have far fewer activities, so you’ll need to be a little more proactive when it comes to fun and entertainment. But there’ll be fewer people (there can be as few as 25 other passengers), which makes for a more intimate experience.

Where is it Going?

It’s a big old world! The cruise you select will depend on where in the world you want to go. Cruise ships usually stick to one region of the planet. You’ll have more options if you want to go to the Caribbean (which 40% of cruises visit) rather than, say, the Arctic. If both sound appealing, then fear not — no law says that you can’t go on multiple cruises!

The Time of Year

Finally, there’s the time of year you take your cruise. Certain routes are only parts of the year, for starters. The time you go will also influence how many other people are on the ship and how much it costs you. The shoulder seasons (bridging high and low seasons) can be ideal, as they hit the sweet spot between weather/experience and the number of fellow passengers.