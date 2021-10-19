Virgin Voyages Makes Inaugural Sailing to The Islands of the Bahamas

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – With vaccinations increasing and travel restrictions lifting across the world, cruise lines are coming back in full swing to Caribbean shores. Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady, a new luxury cruise, began its “inaugural” sailing season to the Caribbean, making its debut in The Bahamas with a four- night “Fire and Sunset Soirées,” including a stop at The Beach Club at Bimini.

Ceremony in Bimini

This past week inaugural ceremonies were held in the capital and Bimini, where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Honourable I. Chester Cooper and Director General Joy Jibrilu welcomed the cruise line to the shores of The Islands of The Bahamas.

During the inaugural ceremony in Bimini, Deputy Prime Minister Cooper expressed his optimism for economic growth considering this new partnership. “The weekly cruises will positively impact the local economy. In addition, cruise guests will get to experience all the joys of a day on a small tropical island. Ranging from luxuriating on a gorgeous stretch of powder-soft, white sand beach, to expeditions that take them big game fishing, deep-sea diving, kayaking, and interacting with dolphins,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper.

Visit to Nassau

Director General Joy Jibrilu echoed the sentiments of Deputy Prime Minister Cooper at the inaugural ceremony held in Nassau, “Virgin Voyages itineraries featuring a day in Nassau and a day in Bimini will allow for your over 2,700 guests to experience a taste of The Bahamas as they explore some of The Bahamas’ premier historical sites and attractions and interact with our warm, hospitable people.”

Lady Scarlet

The adults-only cruise ship accommodates 2,770 passengers (inclusive of crew) and 24 food and beverage venues. The vessel also features numerous event venues, a smoke-free casino, an arcade, a dual-space fitness center and more.

The Lady Scarlet will make weekly voyages to Bimini and Nassau over the next seven months. Sailings will begin October 2021 through May 2022.

COVID-19 Protocols

In observance of COVID-19 protocols and to ensure safety, the cruise line requires full vaccinations for both guests and staff. Passengers will also be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding, a cost covered by the cruise line. Health protocols onboard include sanitization, physical distancing, limited occupancy and enforcement of local government guidelines in each destination.