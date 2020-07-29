New to Traveling? What to Expect on a Cruise When It’s Your First Time

If you are about to embark upon your first cruise, you probably have a lot of questions. When pondering what to expect on a cruise first time around, there are a lot of myths and misconceptions.

In order to get the most out of your experience, it pays to be know the score. The average cost of a cruise in 2020 is more than $200 per day . With that kind of expenditure, you want to ensure that the whole thing goes off without a hitch.

Luckily, we’re here to help. To learn more about what to expect on a cruise, read this handy guide that contains all of the essential facts for first-timers.

You Cannot Pack Anything You Want

There is a common misconception that owing to the sheer size of cruise ships, there are no limits to what you can pack.

If this is your first time on a cruise, what to expect here is that there will be limits on what you can pack.

For example, you can only bring a ‘reasonable’ amount of luggage on board. Any beverages that are not sealed upon boarding are also banned.

There will also be limits on weapons and potential explosives. Read your cruise operator’s policy to find out what you can bring.

Not Everything Is Included in the Ticket Price

When exploring what to expect on your first cruise, it is important to emphasize that your ticket does not grant you free access to everything on board.

As this blog post explains, things such as shore excursions, spa trips, WiFi, and babysitting services will cost you extra.

However, you will find that you can enjoy the entirety of a cruise without necessarily spending a penny extra if you don’t want to.

Internet Access Is Not the Same as It Is on Land

If you’re a cruise first-timer, don’t come aboard expecting free and flawless connectivity.

Remember, you are at sea and you will be moving through different regions, territories, and time zones almost daily.

Therefore, establishing strong internet connections can be challenging. For this reason, most cruises ask that you pay a fee for wireless internet.

In addition, you will likely find that your connection is slower than what you are used to.

Be Prepared for a Muster Drill

As the law states, you will most likely experience a ‘muster drill’ early on during your cruise.

This is the same as a fire drill and is done to ensure that all passengers know what to do in the event of an emergency.

It should only last a few minutes and consist of you putting on a life jacket and reporting to the designated safety areas.

Your Cruise Ship Will Have Essential Services

You might be worried that your cruise ship is little more than a floating pleasure palace. However, you will find everything on board that you will need for a long and comfortable stay.

Cruise ships often have laundromats, libraries, police services, and even medical wings, to name just a few.

This means that you can rest easy knowing that your cruise ship covers every eventuality.

Now That You Know What to Expect on a Cruise…

