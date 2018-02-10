12 fun-filled events in sunny Antigua and Barbuda for 2018

St. John’s, Antigua – Known for its 365-beaches Antigua and Barbuda is a favorite Caribbean destination for year-round events and festivals. There are a variety of gatherings for all ages and interests in 2018 as the destination will host an exciting lineup of sporting events, festivals and cultural gatherings all under the postcard-worthy Antigua sunshine.

“Antigua is truly ready for discovery as our island is home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site, fascinating cricket action, the Caribbean’s most dedicated sailing community and the list goes on and on,” shares Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. “In 2018, I look forward to visitors celebrating and taking part in our many events and festivals that showcase Antigua and all we have to offer each guests’ interests.”

Below is an overview of events in Antigua for 2018

Super50 Cricket Festival – January 30 – February 24, 2018

The premier 50 overs cricket tournament in the Caribbean features a party atmosphere, local cuisine and some of the hottest cricket action in the West Indies. This vibrant celebration of the most popular sport in Antigua will showcase some the most exciting aspect of West Indian culture and entertainment.

Superyacht Challenge Antigua at Falmouth Harbor – January 31- February 4, 2018

Yachts in excess of 80 feet are invited to participate in this exciting, friendly challenge held at the end of January. The beautiful setting of Nelson’s Dockyard is the perfect place to center social activities and moor up all the yachts together and it provides the perfect environment for enjoying the Caribbean hospitality and the famous Superyacht Challenge parties.

The Rohrman Triathlon – February 17, 2018

The Rohrman Triathlon is a modern-day race dedicated to the original spirit of the sport where competitors of all levels come together in a close-knit friendly atmosphere to participate in the inspirational challenge. This year, past Olympians will join the competition which has become one of the top triathlons in the Caribbean. https://rohrmanantigua.com/

Antigua and Barbuda International Kite Festival – April 2, 2018

This festival will see the skies filled with colorful and home-made kites, as the young and the young at heart participate in this Easter Monday tradition. Held at the peak of the windy season, hundreds of kite-flyers converge at the Devil’s Bridge national park for this great family-friendly festival.

Antigua Sailing Week – April 28 – May 4, 2018

The ‘Sailing Capital of the Caribbean’, Antigua hosts one of the most prestigious sailing regattas in the world. Attracting over 100 yachts yearly, Antigua Sailing Week consists of five days of competitive racing off the rugged south coast of Antigua plus an optional day of racing around the island. This flagship event with a history of over 50 years takes place in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Nelson’s Dockyard and surrounding areas.

Antigua and Barbuda Sport Fishing Tournament – May 19 – 20, 2018

Sports-fishing enthusiasts and seafood lovers will enjoy the exciting tournament, departing from historic Nelson’s Dockyard, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The atmosphere makes this event a perfect day out for family and friends.

Run in Paradise – May 27, 2018

Runners from around the world will descend on the third annual Run in Paradise, offering one of the most scenic courses in the world. Distances of a Half Marathon, 10k and 5k Run/Walk offer something for all skill levels and family fans are encouraged to cheer on competitors and stay for the fun as the race concludes at the historic Fort James beach.

Antigua and Barbuda Mango Culinary Competition – June 29, 2018 – July 1, 2018

Professional chefs are tested as they are asked to create savory dishes and desserts using a variety of mangoes from Christian Valley and the famous ‘Antigua Black’ Pineapples from Cades Bay. The competition is open to the public, and visitors to the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, are able to watch the chefs as they create their culinary showpieces live, on screens set-up in a nearby room.

Antigua Mango Festival – July 8 – 9, 2018

Held at the Botanical Gardens, the main aim of the Mango Festival is to promote the utilization of mangoes and other fruits as well as to support the rejuvenation of the station.

Antigua Carnival – July 27 – August 7, 2018

For a cultural explosion, called by many the Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival, Antigua’s Carnival provides a colorful insight into the culture of the country.

This energetic festival intensifies as Carnival Monday and Tuesday approach with party lovers embracing the lively music and costumed parades throughout the day and night.

Antigua and Barbuda Independence Food Fair – November 1, 2018

The largest food fair in Antigua and Barbuda, takes place during the country’s Annual Independence Celebrations on November 1. Food vendors from around Antigua and Barbuda, set-up colorful stalls decked with national flags on the outer grounds of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, and ready themselves to greet persons attending the Independence Ceremonial Parade in the stadium.

Food-lovers spend their entire day at the event, as vendors serve up local delicacies for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Popular selections include the country’s national dishes – a savoury tomato-based salt-fish and sweet ‘ducana’ (a blend of sweet potato and coconut) or fungee (cornmeal based) and pepperpot, (with spinach, eggplant and okra) a plethora of seafood from sister-island Barbuda and treats such as coconut sugar cakes, tamarind stews, fudges and old-fashioned ice-cream.

Antigua and Barbuda Independence Day – November 1, 2018

Visitors are invited to don the national colors and join Antiguans and Barbudans for amazing displays of national pride and heritage during the Independence Celebrations. For the 37th anniversary of Antiguan independence, visitors and locals alike will enjoy a week of festivities which include performances by choirs, theatrical presentations, fashion shows, steel pan competitions, and ceremonial parades.

Antigua and Barbuda’s 2018 Destination Events Calendar