$400 Per Month Stimulus Checks For City of Miami Residents

by Michael A. Hepburn

[MIAMI] – Concepts like a guaranteed income could be the key to a more equitable, sustainable future for our residents in the City of Miami. I believe we need leaders that understand the urgency of this critical moment. Not only as a means to fight against growing economic inequality. But, also as a tool to alleviate intergenerational poverty and further racial justice. With COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on Black and Brown people, this is more than a question of fairness. For many, it is a matter of survival.

A guaranteed income is a monthly, cash payment given directly to individuals. It is unconditional, with no strings attached and is meant to supplement, rather than replace, the existing social safety net. I also believe it can serve as a tool for racial and gender equity.

I’m not knocking Mayor Suarez for spending a considerable amount of his time selling our city as the hot destination for Big Tech or pushing forth the financial sector of Cryptocurrency.

But what are we really doing to help the overwhelming majority of Miamians struggling to make it through to tomorrow. Especially here in District 5.

Pilot Program Proposal

Here’s my proposal… We can execute an pilot-program here in District 5, that will distribute $400 per month. Distribute to at-least 125 randomly selected low-income families for one year. In order to assist with raising their financial floor. My plan involves allocating some of the money from our Anti-Poverty Funds given to our City Commissioner. And, we will leverage those funds with a private-public-partnership from the Mayors For a Guaranteed Income Fund. The fund is currently offering up to $500,000 in financial support if our city implements this pilot-program.

However, in order to be eligible for the funds — we just need our Mayor to join the initiative but he is currently refusing to do so.

COVID has brought into sharp relief the need for innovative thinking and the assistance of a stimulus income in the United States. Our economy is fragile and it is increasingly clear that the health of our people and our communities also hinges on regular income.

I am asking for Mayor Suarez to say yes and join his fellow Mayors, so we can implement this pilot-program and start to push forth economic justice in our state, county and city together.

People First,

Michael A. Hepburn, M.S.Ed.

Executive Director | Civic Activist | Silver Knight

City of Miami Commissioner Candidate from District 5