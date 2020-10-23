4 Ways to Get a Better Night’s Sleep

If you’re looking to serve your body and immune system well, one of the best things you can do is get a full night’s sleep. The more you’re able to squeeze in high-quality rest, the stronger your physical and emotional health will be. At the end of the day, you rely on your body to keep you strong and nimble, and you are virtually assured that with proper sleep, your body will work for you rather than against you— of course this comes with balanced eating, daily physical exercise, and good sleep habits.

If you’re sick and tired (literally) of not getting enough sleep dependent on caffeine to drive you through your days, it’s time to give priority to sleep as part of your lifestyle. To get on track towards a smooth sleep routine, use these 5 sleep management techniques.

Tip #1: Try natural remedies

If you’re struggling with insomnia or constant stressors that keep you up at night, there are a variety of natural remedies that are worth experimenting with to help you relax and unwind. No need for any prescriptions or wasteful splurging — these treatments are bound to address your sleep dilemma at a price you can afford.

CBD: Cannabidiol, or CBD, has a multitude of sleep-encouraging attributes that an rising number of modern holistic users are becoming aware of. Try eating CBD gummies before bed, applying CBD cream, or using a CBD-infused body wash to soothe your mind and ready your body for sleep.

Herbal teas: Teas with chamomile, lemon, valerian root, and lavender are all amazing herbal teas that can provide a calming effect to your mind and body and help ease you to sleep, even when you’re feeling anxious and restless.

Essential oils: Diffusing essential oils can greatly boost your ability to fall asleep by reducing your anxiety and leveling out your mood. Lavender, sandalwood, and vanilla are lovely essential oils to start with if you’re new to diffusing.

Tip #2: Invest in better bedding

Misshapen pillows, excessively firm mattresses , and itchy sheets may be the culprit behind your constant tossing and turning in the late night hours. These may all be signals pointing toward the face that it’s time to upgrade your bedding. To get started, consider replacing some of the following bedding essentials that are worth the extra splurge to raise your comfort levels.

A memory-foam pillow

High-thread-count sheets

New mattress (if yours is more than eight years old)

Weighted blanket

Side-sleeper pillow

Tip #3: Start meditating

Meditation is a centuries-old practice that has been used around the world among various different religious and spiritual practices. Meditative activities can offer valuable mental clarity and physical relaxation by encouraging you to focus on your consciousness, getting into relaxing poses, and clearing your mind.

Although most individuals tend to describe meditation as a simplistic sedentary activity, meditation actually comes in a wide variety of forms. Painting, running, swimming, and dancing are all stellar meditative ways to get in touch with yourself, calm your mind, and when bedtime rolls around, capture a great night’s sleep/

Tip #4: Create a sleep space ideal for catching Z’s

Distractions that can compete with the ability to fall or remain asleep should be avoided at all costs. TVs, mobile phones, bright alarms, and anything that emits blue light should stay out of sight, or at the very least, away from you at least 20 minutes before dozing off. Here are several moves you may take to forge an atmosphere more conducive to sleep:

Turning off your cell phone when you’re ready to sleep

Removing the TV from your room

Keeping gaming consoles away from your sleep area

Wearing earplugs or try wearing headphones to block out sounds

Installing light-blocking curtains to your windows

Wearing a teeth guard if you grind throughout the night

Wrapping up

The value of sleep is far greater than we often realize. It can often feel like an uphill battle when trying to get enough sleep, but it doesn’t have to be. Long, stressful hours at work and roommates or neighbors can be to blame for your consistent struggle to maintain a regular sleep schedule, but you’ll be able to end up on top with these tips in mind.