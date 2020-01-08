5 Healthy Habits That Will Improve the Quality of Your Sleep

We all know how important sleep is for our physical and mental health. Waking up refreshed, full of energy, and ready for whatever is on your agenda can help ensure you perform to the best of your ability. If you aren’t getting plenty of sleep, it’s likely that you will be low on energy, which can have a negative impact on both your personal and professional endeavors. If you are having difficulty with your sleep, here are 5 healthy habits that can make a huge difference.

Keep a Consistent Sleep Schedule

If you’re going to sleep at different times each night, this can play havoc with your sleeping pattern, making it harder for you to drift off. While it can be all too easy to hit the snooze button (especially when not at work), it’s important that you get plenty of sleep before a busy day ahead. Therefore, going to bed and waking up at the same time each day can help establish a solid sleeping schedule.

Establish a Relaxing Bedtime Routine

With many of us under more pressure and stress than ever before, it can be difficult to switch off once you get into bed. The last thing you want to do is head to bed feeling anxious and tense, so having some time to relax and unwind before hitting the hay can make all the difference. Whether it’s by running a hot bath, reading a book, or practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing and yoga, there are lots of things that you can do to help prepare yourself for some much-needed shuteye.

Invest in a New Mattress

If you can’t remember the last time you purchased a mattress, it’s probably time to invest in a new one. As mattresses age, the quality of your sleep will decline, so it’s important that you pick one that provides maximum comfort and relaxation. Memory foam mattresses are known to prevent pressure points, offer alignment support, as well as relieve body aches and soreness. While there are many providers on the market, you may want to check out mattresses like this one which can offer you plenty of support and comfort, helping to improve the quality of your sleep.

Limit Distractions

We live in a social media crazy world, so if you’re the type of person who scrolls through Facebook and Instagram before bed, you may not realize the negative impact it’s having on your sleep. Instead of lying in bed with your smartphone, it’s best to hide it out the way so you aren’t likely to pick it up and spend hour upon hour on it. The lighting on your smartphone will send signals to your brain that keep it awake and alert, making it more difficult to switch off, so try and limit distractions in your bedroom to ensure you get a good night’s sleep.

Create a Peaceful Environment

If your bedroom is filled with clutter, it’s likely that you won’t be in the best frame of mind when going to sleep. Your bedroom should be the one place on earth where you feel the most comfortable and relaxed, so creating a sanctuary that soothes you from the moment you walk through the door can also help to improve the quality of your sleep.

Difficulty sleeping can play havoc with your health and wellbeing. If you’re struggling to drift off at night, there are lots of tips and habits that you can utilize in your day to day routine which can help improve the quality of your sleep, helping you to wake up feeling rested and refreshed. If any of the tips listed above aren’t helping, don’t hesitate to make an appointment with your doctor.