20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival
Maxine Osbourne entertains the audience during one of the cultural presentations at the 2019 Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival.
20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival
MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.

This limited offer will be available on the festival’s website www.jerkfestival.com and patrons will be limited to two tickets per person to allow as many persons to benefit from this special offer during the limited time.

Eddy Edwards - Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival to Make Debut in New York
Eddy Edwards – CEO Jerk Festival USA

Managing Partner and CEO of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Eddy Edwards commented, “We are excited to be back after a two-year hiatus and to provide this special discount ticket offer to patrons when most prices are on the increase. The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival has been designated as one of Florida’s official ‘Jamaica 60’ events and with our title sponsor Grace Foods celebrating their 100th anniversary our team will be pulling out all the stops to stage an exceptional event.”

20th Anniversary Promotions

Patrons can expect to see numerous promotions commemorating the 20th anniversary and are advised to stay in touch through the festival’s website at www.Jerkfestival.com, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels at jajerkfestival.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is the signature Caribbean event merging food, music, and entertainment in South Florida. Every year over 15,000 fun-loving guests attend the event to immerse themselves in a cultural Caribbean experience beyond their imagination.

Sponsors

The 20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is presented by Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc. in association with Partners for Youth Foundation. Sponsors are Grace Foods, Publix Supermarkets, The City of Miramar, Guinness, The Jamaica Tourist Board, Greater Ft. Lauderdale Visitors & Conventions Bureau, the National Weekly, WAVS 1170 and HOT105.

 

