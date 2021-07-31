Grace Foods USA Steps up Community Outreach from Florida to New York

Feeding Essential Workers and Donating Groceries to Charities

[FORT LAUDERDALE] — Grace Foods USA wrapped up its summer of giving community outreach initiative through its “Taste That Moves You” and “Chill & Grill With Grace” campaigns. As a result, the campaigns provided groceries for needy families and delivered thank-you meals to essential workers. Especially in keeping with the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility commitment.

“Chill & Grill” Campaign

As part of its “Chill & Grill” campaign, on Wednesday, June 30, and Thursday, July 1, Grace provided hot meals. Meals were prepared with their delicious Grace Jerk Seasonings paired with their refreshing Tropical Rhythms juices. The meals were delivered to Waste Management sanitation workers in Florida. Thanking thank them for their hard work to ensure that neighborhoods remained clean and safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout July, they continued serving meals to sanitation workers in Brooklyn and New Jersey through Waste Management and New York’s Department of Transportation.

“Taste That Moves You” Campaign

Through its “Taste That Moves You” campaign, on July 15th, Grace delivered non-perishable food items to Joshua’s Heart Foundation (JHF). JFH is a North Miami Beach non-profit organization with a mission of “stomping out hunger and poverty”. By serving needy families in the tri-county area of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach in Florida.

The “Taste That Moves You” campaign also collaborated with the Urban Outreach Center of New York (UOCNYC). Feeding the homeless and providing groceries to the underserved in low-income communities. UOCNYC works to end the hunger gap throughout NYC. With particular emphasis on East Harlem and the Upper East Side. Specifically by connecting New Yorkers with the healthy food and social services they need, with the dignity they deserve.

Reverend Jordan Tarwater, Executive Director at UOCNYC, projected their human services center will serve over one million meals to the residents of East Harlem and New York’s Upper East Side during 2021 to help end the hunger gap. “We are honored and grateful to partner with GraceFoods and Chef David Stample, who prepared a delicious jerk chicken meal prepared with Grace’s jerk marinade that fed close to 200 homeless and financially displaced residents on Tuesday, July 27th; and provided groceries for 250 families on Wednesday, July 28th,” said Tarwater.

Community Outreach

“Giving back to the communities we serve continues to be a key part of what we do at GraceKennedy. The last 18 months remind us of the tremendous challenges we face as a community. Plus, how much we can accomplish working together. The elimination of hunger in our community continues to be an important cause that we are committed to. Additionally, we will continue to work with community pantries and organizations. Especially like Joshua Heart and the Urban Outreach Community Center to address,” said Derrick Reckord, CEO Grace Kennedy Foods USA, LLC.

“With Love From Grace”

These latest Grace Foods USA community outreach programs follow on the heels of their “With Love From Grace” food truck tour in 2020. That initiative delivered hot jerk chicken meals and face masks to some 2000 essential workers at Grace’s retail partners at over 30 stops in Florida and New York, including Broward Meat & Fish, Bravo, Publix, Fresco y Mas, Western Beef, Key Foods, ShopRite, Pathmark, and Walmart, during the pandemic.