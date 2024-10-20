2024 CMEx Leadership Awards: Celebrating Top Leaders in the Industry

MIAMI – Top leaders in Caribbean travel and tourism from airlines, hotels, cruises, and shipping have been recognized. They are among the winners of the 2024 CMEx Leadership Awards. This event will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2024, in Miami.

2024 CMEx Leadership Awards Honorees

The newly announced honorees, who are being recognized for their contributions to the Caribbean’s growth and development, include:

Christine Valls – Director of Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean at United Airlines, who leads commercial strategy and whose team generates $1 billion in revenue for the region

These honorees join the previously announced awardees, including:

Thea LaFond , 2024 Olympic Champion (Dominica) in the triple jump;

, 2024 Olympic Champion (Dominica) in the triple jump; Latia Duncombe , Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation;

, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Ellison “Tommy” Thompson , former Deputy Director General of Tourism, Bahamas, and former CEO, St. Kitts Tourism Authority;

, former Deputy Director General of Tourism, Bahamas, and former CEO, St. Kitts Tourism Authority; Kashmie Ali , Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sailrock South Caicos;

, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sailrock South Caicos; Ambassador Victor Fernandes , Veteran Caribbean Broadcaster and Barbados Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States;

, Veteran Caribbean Broadcaster and Barbados Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States; Gloria and Solomon Herbert , Co-founders of Black Meetings & Tourism magazine;

, Co-founders of Black Meetings & Tourism magazine; Dr. Lisa Indar , Ad Interim Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA);

, Ad Interim Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA); Laura Dowrich-Phillips , Caribbean journalist and Public Relations Manager, Experience Turks and Caicos;

, Caribbean journalist and Public Relations Manager, Experience Turks and Caicos; Marc Melville, CEO, Chukka Caribbean Adventures

2024 CMEx Leadership Awards Supporters

The 2024 CMEx Leadership Awards will celebrate the achievements of Caribbean leaders in travel, tourism, and communications. Calabash Cove Resort & Spa in St. Lucia supports this event. Gallows Point Resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands is also a supporter. Mount Cinnamon Hotel & Beach Club in Grenada is involved too. The Hamilton Beach Villas & Spa in Nevis supports the event as well. Lastly, Marketplace Excellence Corporation is a supporter.