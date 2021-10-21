2021 Breeders’ Cup Headlines Top Hollywood Celebrities

The world of horse racing and Hollywood will meet again at the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Challenge. It is one of the largest and most sought-after horse racing games in the United States. For winning horses who saddled in top races earlier this year, it’s the best venue for them to prove their worth and gain that best track record.

While the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Challenge features a two-day event composed of fifteen horse racing categories, there’s another reason why you must not miss this event. Every year, it is not only attended by bettors but also by top local and international celebrities who have been huge fans of horse racing games since then.

As the Breeders’ Cup allows audiences at the Del Mar racetrack on November 5 and 6, celebrities will indeed flock to experience the most breath-taking horse racing events on earth. That said, here are some of the most famous horse racing celebrity aficionados you might see at the breeders cup classic.

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks is an American producer, writer, director, and actress. One of her biggest movie directorial films was Pitch Perfect who debuted more than $50 million during its first week. Not only that, but she also starred in “The Lego Movie” and “The Hunger Games.” In 2017, she was part of “Power Rangers: The Movie,” nominated at the Teen Choice Awards.

Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley is a Breeders’ Cup Ambassador and will surely head his way at the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Challenge. Not only he’s an accomplished horseman, but he is also an American TV personality, fashion designer, author, and stylist. Aside from that, he’s also a recipient of a 2004 Outstanding Reality Program – Primetime Emmy for Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Terrel Owens

Terrel Owens was a huge football player during the 19th Century. He was used to be a wide receiver in some of the biggest NFL favorites like the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. After he left football in 2012, he became a huge fan of horse racing tournaments, including the Breeders’ Cup.

Steven Jackson

After attending the 2012 Breeders’ Cup Challenge, Steven Jackson had shifted his love for horse racing. Like Terrel Owens, he was once a football superstar and had earned significant citations like a three-time Pro Bowl NFL. He is one of the celebrities you might see this coming November presenting trophies for some winning horses.

Bonnie-Jill Laflin

Bonnie-Jill Laflin is one of the Breeders’ Cup juggernauts anticipated in the next few weeks at Del Mar. She is a reporter for BBC and Fox Sports. Laflin is the only female NBA scout for the Lakers, awarded an NFL ring from the Niners, including five NBA rings. Not only that, but she is also a philanthropist, a model, and an animal activist.

Wes Walker

The Breeders’ Cup will be filled with NFL superstars, and Wes Walker is no exception. He is a wide receiver coach for the San Francisco 49ers, who were runners-up at the Super Bowl LIV. His love for the horse racing tournament made him victorious at Diamond Jubilee Stakes in 2015, and he was one of the competitors at the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint in 2016.

Jim Rome

As one of the seasoned voices in the world of broadcasting, Jim Rone has been a dedicated horse racing fan for many years. He had so much interest in this kind of sport that he became a thoroughbred owner. Aside from that, he had sent many horses in racing tournaments, including the Breeders’ Cup Challenge.

Laura Bell Bundy

With roles from “Heart of Dixie” and “Jumanji,” Laura Bell Bundy is a Broadway sensation and a huge horse racing advocate. Not only that, she played the lead role of Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray, The Musical, and Elle Woods for Legally Blonde. In the next few weeks, you can spot her at the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Challenge.

Allison Janney

A multi-awarded Hollywood actress from Academy, British Academy, Emmy’s, Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice, and Screen Actors Guild, Allison Janey is an all-time horse racing enthusiast. She will undoubtedly have her presence in the upcoming Breeders’ Cup, gracing the two-day event.

Bobby Flay

Like Carson Kressley, Bobby Flay is a Breeders’ Cup Ambassador and will be present at Del Mar this November. Also, he is a racehorse owner who sent numerous entries in many horse racing tournaments. Bobby Flay is a philanthropist, an Iron Chef, and a celebrity business entrepreneur.

Final Thoughts

The annual Breeder’s Cup Challenge is not only graced by horses, trainers, jockeys, fans, and bettors. It is also a star-studded event wherein a lot of Hollywood celebrities are seen enjoying a two-day horse racing festival. If you don’t want to miss the thrill, fun, excitement as well as the top celebrities above, head on to the 2021 Breeders’ Cup this November and see them right before your eyes.