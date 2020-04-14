Being a Jockey Isn’t as Easy as you May Think!

Horse racing is a large part of British culture and many would quickly jump at the opportunity to be jockeys that ride some of the legendary horses to fame and fortune. Jockeys are athletes who ride racehorses. They are usually freelancers who offer themselves out to the horse owners to train and ride their horses.

The salaries of equestrians are typically dependent on the commissions from their winnings . Horse racing and jockeying can be dangerous as the riders are put in the face of danger. As a result, there are some stringent requirements to be met to be a successful jockey. So what does it take to become a jockey I hear you ask, well let’s find out.

The Requirements

Jockeying is a specialist job; hence not everyone is meant for it. This job has specific physical and skill conditions, so next time you place a bet with Timeform , it’s not just the horse’s experience you need to consider. These requirements include;

Educational requirements

Height and weight

Competitive spirit

And overall love for horses and everything that has to do with them.

To become a professional equestrian, one has to enrol in a jockey program. These are held at the National Horseracing College or the British Racing School. In these institutions, a student can receive a level one or level two diploma in Racehorse Care. Essentially they also receive the necessary practical training to enable hold positions as conditional or apprentice jockey. Also, prior experience in horse riding and training helps when applications.

Applicants can also apply for a jockey apprenticeship license at the age of 16. It is worth noting that there are location-based requirements for the apprenticeship. As a result, it is advisable to perform extensive research on jockeying demands in your location of residence.

To further enhance your chances of making it as a professional jockey, you can take an entry position at a race track or stables to get near horses. This builds on your experience with horses and while enhancing your professional reputation. It also gives you a chance to network with others in the equestrian world.

There are physical standards that need to be met to make it and succeed as a jockey. Ideally, equestrians need to weigh between 100lbs and 120lbs. This is not easy to achieve except through balanced diets. For those that have difficulty reaching and maintaining this weight, a strict dieting plan is needed. Jockeys need muscle, endurance and flexibility to meet the physical demands of jockeying. These can be reached through regular exercises. This helps you achieve and maintain top-level form and performances. Though there are not conditions on height, being between 1.47m and 1.71m will put you at the fore among other potential jockeys.

All in all, being a jockey is exhilarating and exciting in its way. So if horse racing is your dream, you are probably aware that it is also rewarding in the pockets and self-esteem. For example, in the US, winning the Kentucky Derby, for instance, can increase your salary by about a million. It also puts you and your horse in the esteemed company of previous winners. Also, it gives you the chance to ride some of the most beautiful and fast animals. To reach the promised land of professional equestrianism, one must look beyond the somewhat strict and rigorous requirements. You must put in hard work, determination, a healthy dose of competitiveness and unconditional love for your horse partners.