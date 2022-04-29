5 most extraordinary players to ever grace the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is by far the most iconic game of the NFL. The 2022 edition between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams was heavily anticipated globally, with top predictions on sites like liontips.com.

Impressively, the match pooled a mouthwatering audience of 9.18 million spectators in the U.S alone. Cooper Kupp was the show’s prominent protagonist, with the Rams beating the Bengals 23:20.

Cooper was a thorn in the Bengals’ flesh, catching more than three passes for 34 yards. Even more impressively, with five minutes left on the clock, Cooper pulled off a fourth-and-1 courtesy of an ambitious 8-yard run.

But before Cooper, the Super Bowl has a stupendously rich history of elite players who dazzled in their respective eras.

How about we mention some of the finest names ever to grace the Super Bowl?

1. Joe Montana

Nicknamed Joe Cool, Joe Montana is the player on this list who never lost a Superbowl game. He earned his nickname due to his calm yet authoritative presence on the field of play.

At this grand stage, Joe won three MVP awards in three of the four Super Bowls that he has won. In addition, he threw for 1,142 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 68% of his throws without being intercepted.

During his career, Joe Montana played for the Kansas City Chiefs and the 49ers. Dubbed the king of comebacks, he instigated 31 comebacks and scored several last-minute touchdowns to tip the scale in his team’s favor.

Unfortunately, after a string of injuries, this fantastic quarterback decided to call it quits at 38.

Nevertheless, as long as the Superbowl remains, his impressive displays remain etched in the annals of time.

2. Eli Manning

Eli Manning will be eternally hallowed for soldiering his team to two upsetting victories in the Superbowl XLII and XLVI.

These victories are both against the Patriots, also earning him the MVP award in both Super Bowl championships.

Eli Manning is furnished with rare quick-feet, raking up interceptions where necessary and scoring touchdowns to help his side win. He was sure to deliver anytime he was called upon.

He retired in 2019 ranked eight in career NFL pass completions and also the twelfth in thrown interceptions.

During his playing time, Manning was one of the highest-paid players, raking in $219 million in gross earnings.

He also had different sponsorship deals with top brands such as Visa, Nike, and Toyota Motor.

3. Jerry Rice

Many people regard Jerry rice as the “GOAT” of the Super Bowl. This is not farfetched, seeing his loads of achievements in the Superbowl.

Rice holds the record for 215 receiving yards in a single game. This gave him the MVP awards for Superbowl XXIII.

In addition, he carries the Superbowl career records for touchdowns, receptions, and receiving yards; 8, 33, and 589, respectively.

As a Wide Receiver, Jerry Rice played for 21 seasons in the NFL across several teams, winning three Super Bowl championships and other accolades. Ultimately, he retired in 2006 as a San Francisco 49er, signing a ceremonial one-day contract for $1,985,806.49.

1985 represented the year he was drafted, 80 represented his number, 06 represented his retirement year, and 49 represented the 49ers.

4. Tom Brady

The poster boy for the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady is not a newcomer to the NFL scene. He holds the record for the highest number of Super starts, with six proudly under his belt.

Towing the path of Joe Montana, his childhood idol, Brady has equaled and even bested Joe in Superbowl MVPs and titles. He currently has five MVP awards and seven titles.

In the course of his career, Tom Brady has played for only two teams, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he currently is.

Early March this year, Tom Brady announced that he would engineer a comeback from retirement after announcing his retirement six weeks earlier. According to him, “I still have an unfinished business.”

With time on his side, we can’t wait to see how much more records he intends to break.

5. Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw is one tough and fearless quarter that the Super Bowl has ever seen. This we see in his crazy runs and his willingness to take risks for his team.

In Super Bowl X, Bradshaw threw the winning touchdown pass and took a helmet to the jaw in the process.

His astute determination has seen him win four Super Bowl championships and two MVP awards. In addition, he is the first quarterback to win four Lombardi trophies.

Besides, only Montana and Brady dwarf his nine touchdown strikes in the Superbowl.

Bradshaw played for Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970 to 1983. Currently, he is a television sports analyst.

Conclusion

The Super Bowl has seen champions battle it out for the ultimate glory. It has been the ultimate showground for excellence, with several extraordinary players breaking records and winning MVP awards.

The aforementioned are some of these players who have written their names in the NFL sands of time.