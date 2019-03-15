2019/2020 Jamaica Tourism Suppliers Directory Unveiled

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett, presented a copy of the 2019/2020 Jamaica Tourism Suppliers Directory to the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (JMEA) President, Metry Seaga.

The Jamaica Suppliers Directory is an innovative online-based initiative that aims to not only bolster the Tourism Linkages Network’s efforts of increasing consumption of locally produced goods but also decrease the high percentage of leakages in the tourism industry.

The presentation was made at a working luncheon, during the 2019 Diplomatic Week at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on March 13, 2019.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is hosting diplomatic Week 2019, under the theme: “Building Stronger Partnerships for Sustainable Development”.