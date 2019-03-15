By March 15, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

2019/2020 Jamaica Tourism Suppliers Directory Unveiled

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon Edmund Bartlett, presented a copy of the 2019/2020 Jamaica Tourism Suppliers Directory to the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (JMEA) President, Metry Seaga.

The Jamaica Suppliers Directory is an innovative online-based initiative that aims to not only bolster the Tourism Linkages Network’s efforts of increasing consumption of locally produced goods but also decrease the high percentage of leakages in the tourism industry.

Hon Edmund Bartlett, presents a copy of the 2019/2020 Jamaica Tourism Suppliers Directory to the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters' Association (JMEA) President, Metry Seaga.

The presentation was made at a working luncheon, during the 2019 Diplomatic Week at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on March 13, 2019.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is hosting diplomatic Week 2019, under the theme: “Building Stronger Partnerships for Sustainable Development”.

Carlos Amaro, Edmund Bartlett, Kamina Johnson-Smith Lloyd Distant, Paul Issa

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (second left) and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith join (from left) Portuguese Ambassador, His Excellency Carlos Amaro; President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Lloyd Distant Jr; and Jamaica’s Honourary Consul of Portugal, Paul Issa in conversation.

