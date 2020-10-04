In praise of Stephen Greenslade, an Outstanding Bahamian

by Mark Anthony Disraeli

Paradise Island, Bahamas – I write today about an outstanding Bahamian, in the person of Stephen George Greenslade, the CEO of ICS Security (Bahamas) Ltd. one of the premier security firms in the Bahamas today.

I have known Stephen since his days on the Royal Bahamas Police Force where he was a standout motorcycle cop. He is a very deep thinker, with excellent leadership ability and he comes from very humble beginnings.

Someone once said, “the ones who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones that do.” Stephen Greenslade deep in his heart feel that he can make a difference in his country and I believe him.

His leadership skills are exemplary and he is a consensus builder with a real passion for his people. A deeply committed family man, he leads by example and possess a real eye for talented individuals.

Politics has a negative connotation. Most people think it is dirty. People hate it and prefer to avoid it. But it is a big part of our everyday life whether we realize it or not. Therefore I think political proficiency is not a choice for leaders, but it’s a necessity that can be improved. Stephen George Greenslade possess great political acumen.

The terminology ‘constructive politics comes from Phillipe Rosinski, it consists of two parts

Building the power of leader Service, because politics cannot be constructive if it is only for the benefit of the leader, therefore it must work in the service of others as well.

With the local political scene heating up, Stephen George Greenslade is poised to offer himself as a candidate in the upcoming general election. I don’t know which party he is affiliated with but I know one thing for sure and that is that he will make a difference as a member of parliament.