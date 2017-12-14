VIP Attractions’ Club Kingston Wins Coveted Global Lounge Of The Year Award

KINGSTON, Jamaica – VIP Attractions’ Club Kingston airport lounge at the Norman Manley International Airport has once again been voted Global Lounge of the Year by Priority Pass, the world’s largest independent airport lounge access programme.

Club Kingston won the coveted Priority Pass Award from a nomination field of over 1,000 airport lounges across more than 500 cities throughout the world.

Based on the results of a review programme completed by thousands of Priority Pass members worldwide, awardees are rated on overall facilities, business centres, food and beverage, seating areas, ambiance of the lounge, quality of service provided by staff, general work ethics and spaciousness of the lounge. Club Kingston previously won the award in 2014.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, in congratulating VIP Attractions’ Club Kingston on their award, stated, “It is a true testament to the visitor satisfaction of Jamaica’s tourism product that in the same week we celebrate the 4 millionth visitor to the island that we would also celebrate Club Kingston winning Global Lounge of the Year out of such a prestigious group of nominees. We are grateful for your contribution to the visitor experience and thank you for your continued support.”

David Hall, Executive Chairman and co-founder of VIP Attractions, noted, “This is one of our proudest moments where we look at how we have grown over the seven years since we first came up with the concept. Today we are playing a pivotal role in the industry that is most important to Jamaica – namely Tourism where we have added a product that the discerning visitor seeks out.”

He continued: “In addition, not only do we now have over 400 employees, but we have a management team that is 100 per cent Jamaican. We have been fortunate enough to achieve all of this because we have worked so well with incredible partners like the Government, Customs, Immigration, Jamaica Tourist Board, Airports Authority and the Airport Operator. The team has exceeded all my expectations and I feel so proud of each and every team member.”

Mrs. Charmaine Franklin, General Manager for Club Kingston, noted that this was a huge affirmation of the product. “We are incredibly proud of our achievements thus far and are always looking for new and creative ways to further enhance the Jamaican experience. Priority Pass has millions of members all around the world so to receive this recognition is an amazing accomplishment.”

Now in its thirteenth year, the Priority Pass Awards recognize excellence within their network of partner operated lounges worldwide. “Winning this award places your lounge at the top of the Priority Pass programme. Our Members are frequent, discerning travelers with extensive experience of airport lounges, and rate each lounge visit they make on prioritypass.com and our app. Your win is a fantastic reflection of the quality of service, dedication, commitment and passion they feel they receive when they visit the Club Kingston Lounge,” remarked Elisa Boston, Manager, Lounge Partnerships– The Americas, Collinson Group.

In accepting the award, Shelly-Ann Fung, Chief Executive Officer of VIP Attractions commented, “With the support of all our partners and stakeholders, but in particular the Ministry of Tourism, we have been able to make significant and innovative contributions to the travel experience for guests entering and leaving Jamaica. Club Kingston and Club MoBay represent a significant investment in Jamaica’s economy, not only in financial terms, jobs created but also by boosting the nation’s image and marketability as a great place to do business.”

She noted: “It is truly incredible what can be achieved when the public and private sector join forces for the good of the nation. I want to thank the government as one of our key partners for their unwavering support without which this win would not have been possible.”