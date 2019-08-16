Caribbean Airlines the Official Airline for World Interhash “Carnival Of Hashes” 2020

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago — Caribbean Airlines is the Official Airline for the World Interhash 2020, which will take place in Trinidad and Tobago from April 23-26, 2020.

The airline will welcome over 4,000 visitors to Trinidad and Tobago from over 250 Interhash chapters across 75 countries worldwide who will participate in the World Interhash 2020.

Commenting on the partnership, Caribbean Airlines Executive Manager Marketing & Loyalty, Alicia Cabrera stated, “Our Caribbean identity is unique and infectious and we are pleased to be named the official airline for the World Interhash 2020; and we look forward to offering a true Caribbean welcome to our international and regional visitors

joining us on board.”

Registered participants can get a discount of 15%. Click here for further information.

The World Interhash is a weekend of events which comprises over 28 exciting trail runs across Trinidad and Tobago. This unique sports eco-tourism event challenges the participants with trails that run through the flora and fauna, scenic hills and valleys of the islands.

Dubbed the “Carnival of Hashes” visitors will then be taken to the city of Port of Spain, on a “Red Dress Charity” run on the evening of Thursday April 23, 2020 where participants in red dresses will run throughout the city ending at HADCO Phase II pan yard, where they experience their first Carnival Experience.

The next day, early Friday morning on April 24, they will experience their first ever J’ouvert run.

The World Interhash 2020 promoter Niki Borde stated, “Plan It Productions and the TT Interhash Committee are excited to have Caribbean Airlines come on board the World Interhash journey.

With over 75 countries represented this is a global event and an opportunity to showcase all that Trinidad and Tobago has to offer.

A partnership with Caribbean Airlines on a project like this expands its possibilities, making it more than just

a Trinidad and Tobago event but a regional one, as the thousands of participants coming to Trinidad and Tobago can explore the Caribbean before and after the event.

Plan It Productions shares the same vision as Caribbean Airlines in the continued promotion of Caribbean beauty and warmth and are committed through event planning, to continue to connect the Global fraternity.”