Haitian Leader Werley Nortreus Urges All Religious Leaders to Keep Haiti in Prayers

by Gerlin Olin

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti – According to researches, Haiti is a Caribbean country that contains different kinds of religions, secret societies, and Gods. Even during the Haitian Revolution and other wars, the Haitian Ancestors called upon the Gods to help them won the wars and battles against the slaves’ owners and oppressors.

The truth is, the Haitian Ancestors won the wars and battles. Because of that, Haiti became the first country that won its independence after winning successful revolts.

According to the Haitian descendants, they believe God and Voodoo helped the Haitian Ancestors won all the wars and battles to be freed. Back then, on the night of August 14th, 1791, the representative slaves from nearby plantations gathered to participate in a secret ceremony conducted in the woods by nearby Le Cap in the French colony of Saint-Domingue.

Presided over by Dutty Boukman, a prominent enslaved African leader and Houngan, and Cécile Fatiman, a Mambo. The ceremony served as both a religious ritual and strategic meeting as enslaving Africans met and planned a revolt against their ruling white enslavers of the colony’s wealthy Northern Plain. The ceremony is considered the official beginning of the Haitian Revolution. The Bois Caïman ceremony has often been used as a source of inspiration to nationalists and as a symbol of resistance to oppression.

“The god of the white man inspires him with crimes, but our God calls upon us to do good works. Our God who is good for us orders us to revenge our wrongs. He will direct our arms and aid us. Throw away the symbol of the god of the whites who has so often caused us to weep, and listen to the voice of liberty, which speaks in the hearts of us all.”, said Dutty Boukman, the Haitian Voodoo Priest.

“I invite you, citizens, to open your eyes, and to give serious attention to the future. Reflect on the disasters which may ensue from longer obstinacy. Submit to lawful authority, if you wish to preserve the South untouched. Save your families and your property.”, said General Toussaint Louverture, the Haitian leader.

“I was born a slave, but nature gave me a soul of a free man….”, said General Toussaint Louverture, the Haitian leader.

“We have dared to be free. Let us dare to be so by ourselves and for ourselves.”, said General Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the Haitian leader.

“The whites have resolved to destroy our liberty and have therefore brought a force commensurate to their intentions. The Cape, after a proper resistance, has fallen into their hands, but the enemy found only a town and plain in ashes; the forts were blown up, and all was burnt”, said General Toussaint Louverture, the Haitian leader.

Unfortunately, Haiti seems to be under the control of new slave owners and new oppressors during the 21st Century that we are all living in today. Meanwhile, the question is, why do religious leaders today can’t do the same thing that the Haitian Ancestors did?

According to Werley Nortreus, who is also known as Prince Werley Nortreus, he believes that the religious leaders can do it as the Haitian Ancestors did. At the same time, Werley Nortreus urges all religious leaders along with the Haitian population to look up to God because Haiti will not become prosperous without God.

On August 11th, 2020, Werley Nortreus, the Haitian leader urges all religious leaders and the population in Haiti to keep the country in prayers because he believes Haiti really needs prayers during the difficult time that Haiti is going through right now.

According to Werley Nortreus, he said that the religious leaders across Haiti and across the world should pray for Haiti so God can have mercy and help Haiti escape the misery and poverty caused by the humankind.

But, also, Werley Nortreus said that prayers will not work without actions because he believes God will not help people who don’t want to help themselves at all. However, Werley Nortreus also said that all religious leaders and the population in Haiti should take action as well to help Haiti become a prosperous country like it was before.

“I am asking all religious leaders to pray for Haiti and to take action as well. Without the help of God, Haiti will never become prosperous like it was before. For your information, I don’t care about your religion, and I don’t care about the God you are praying, because the result is what matters to me. Whether you are a Christian or you are a Voodoo priest, whatever your belief is, go ahead and pray for Haiti because Haiti really needs it right now. What are we waiting for?”, said Prince Werley Nortreus, the Haitian political leader and the founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045) in August 11th, 2020.

So, on August 11th, 2020, Werley Nortreus urge all religious leaders and the population in Haiti to pray for the country and he didn’t mention which religious leaders. However, he doesn’t care if the religious leaders are Christians or voodoo Priests because the result is what is matters to him and he also believes that everyone can pray, whether they are Christians or practice Voodoo. Let’s not forget that Voodoo is a sensationalized pop-culture caricature of voudon, an Afro-Caribbean religion that originated in Haiti, though followers can be found in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, the United States and elsewhere. Also, Christianity is a religious cult just like Voodoo but each worship a different God.

“I can say that I am a Christian because I grew up in Churches but I don’t judge other people who are practicing different cults. I don’t believe in religion but I do believe in God. So, it’s true, I don’t judge people who are practicing other cults, as long as they don’t practice other cults to do harm or evil because God and the Spiritual world don’t like ugly. Please, let’s keep Haiti in our prayers for a better Haiti. What are we waiting for?”, said Prince Werley Nortreus on Bon Déjeuner! Radio and BDR! Live.