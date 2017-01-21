The Links, Inc.To Pay A Visit To Montego Bay Armed With Supplies

Cornwall Regional Hospital and three schools in Montego Bay will benefit from a working visit by US-based The Links

By Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – Cornwall Regional Hospital and three schools in Montego Bay, Jamaica will benefit from a working visit by US-based The Links, Incorporated, from January 24 – 28.

Armed with art supplies, technology equipment, oral health care kits, and a mission to transform communities, a 120-member strong delegation from the friendship and service organization of African-American women, is heading to Western Jamaica on what they say is a four-day quest to build lasting partnerships that will enhance the health, welfare and future of the island’s schools and medical communities.

Mt. Zion Primary School, Watford Hill Primary School and St. Mary’s Preparatory School are also among Montego Bay organizations that will also be served with tangible resources and hands-on engagement.

The visit is The Links’ second trip to Jamaica and part of a three-pronged Global Linkage Initiative slated for completion in 2018.

The delegation is led by the organization’s president, a noted medical doctor by profession, Dr. Glenda Newell-Harris.

“Our organization’s goal is to extend this partnership with our Jamaican colleagues and leave them with programming that is integrative, sustainable and transformational,” said Newell-Harris, the first physician to lead the 70-year old organization. “With their help, we hope to make a collective and long-term on-the-ground impact that will empower and invigorate Montego Bay, especially the educational and health care communities.”

The delegation includes Links in the medical field, health care professionals, educators and executives of Fortune 500 companies who will work to assess the needs and wants of each group, determining the best way the organization can provide ongoing assistance.

During the trip, members will open a new library, deliver educational curricula, train teachers, parents, and provide computer tablets to students. Colgate Palmolive will offer dental education and will provide on-site dental care. They also will make available 2,000 free oral health kits. Other sponsors include AARP and 3M.

“I’m very pleased to have Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures join The Links delegation to give dental screenings to needy children,” said Clarice Taylor, Worldwide Director at Colgate. “We’ll also have classroom education and games to help children learn about good, dental hygiene practices. We are aiming for happy kids and healthier smiles.”

Dr. Newell-Harris will also the lead the delegation to Cornwall Regional Hospital to distribute hygiene kits and make a special presentation. Through the generosity of the organization’s local chapters, the technology needs of the three schools will be met. The members are ready to work, assist and learn, intending to leave Jamaica a little better than they found it.

The Links, Incorporated

An international not-for-profit corporation, The Links, Incorporated was established in 1946. The membership consists of nearly 14,000 professional women of color in 283 chapters located in 41 states as well as Washington, D.C., and The Bahamas. It is one of America’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.