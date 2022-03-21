Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Celebrates 33 years as Member of Parliament in St. Kitts

[BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS] – St Kitts and Nevis Leader of the Opposition and former Prime Minister {1995 – 2015), the Right Hon, Dr. Denzil L Douglas is this week celebrating 33 years as a parliamentarian in the St Kitts and Nevis National Assembly.

According to organizers, several activities have been announced to mark the milestone. These include the traditional Health Walk and Breakfast – first organized by a Member of Parliament in the federation – from Newton Ground to Dieppe Bay on Saturday, 26th March; a Church Service on Sunday 27th March at the K G Swanston Memorial Church in Dieppe Bay and a Branch Meeting on March 31st. The traditional visits to schools and senior citizens are also planned.

The eight-term Parliamentarian represents St. Christopher 6 (Newton Ground to Harris’) and served the people of St Kitts and Nevis as Prime Minister from July 4, 1995 to January 15, 2015.

Dr Douglas first served as Leader of the Opposition from 1989 to 1995. He is presently serving a stint as Leader of the Opposition.

Dr. Douglas replaced retired St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) Charles E. Mills in the March 21, 1989 General Election when he defeated fellow villager, Roosevelt L. Caines of the Peoples Action Movement (PAM).

He has successive elections on November 29, 1993; July 3, 1995; March 6, 2000; October 25,2004; January 5, 2010; January 16, 2015 and June 5, 2020.