Caribbean Investment Projects Attract Global Interest at Expo 2020 Dubai

[BRIDGETOWN, Barbados] – Hundreds of global investors looking to expand into the Caribbean region have attended the Caribbean Export Development Agency’s ‘Caribbean Investment Forum’ (CIF2022) held as a fringe event at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 22, 2022.

CIF2022 was hosted in collaboration with the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies and the European Union. They aim to demonstrate the strength and stability of the Caribbean region. In addition, attract much needed direct foreign investment following a challenging period of economic contraction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 Theme

The theme for the Dubai expo, which was delayed from 2020, is “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”. The Caribbean Export, along with its partners, is committed to showcasing the full range of potential avenues for long-term investment. Plus, development in the region.

In his opening remarks to the forum’s attendees, Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director at the Caribbean Export Development Agency, highlighted the Caribbean’s buoyant prospects for future growth, with the United Nations reporting that the region’s economy is “poised to grow by 7.8% in 2022, with countries such as Guyana and the Bahamas leading the way”.

Foreign Investment

Caribbean Export recognizes that foreign direct investment is needed to support the region’s development goals. In addition, creating future-proof jobs, and ensure long-term economic success. Mr Maharaj suggested that innovative projects in oil and gas, logistics and transportation, renewable energy, hotel and resort development and Agtech are just some of the ways financial investors and institutions can work with the region to reap mutual dividends.