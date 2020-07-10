Happy 47th Independence Day to The Bahamas with Stamps

SOUTH FLORIDA – On July 10, 1973, The Bahamas became a free and sovereign country, ending 325 years of peaceful British rule led by Sir Lynden O. Pindling, with Elizabeth II as its queen.

As a stamp collector, we pay tribute to The Bahamas on their independence day and showcasing some of the stamps from our collection that showcases, Paradise Beach (Nassau), The Straw Market and the Nassau Post Office.