Margaret Jones Williams to Deliver 2020 GK Foundation Virtual Lecture on SDGs

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF) has announced that environment and development policy expert Dr Margaret Jones Williams, United Nations Development Programme’s Deputy Resident Representative for Suriname, will be the guest presenter at its 2020 public lecture which will be hosted virtually on September 30 starting at 11:30 a.m. EST.

The annual lecture, which typically takes place in March, was postponed in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Jamaica this year.

In keeping with protocols to limit the spread of the pandemic, the lecture will take place exclusively online for the first time and will be live streamed via Zoom.

“Although COVID-19 has changed the usual format of our lecture, we are excited about the new opportunities that will be presented by hosting it online only, including opening it up to a wider audience across the Caribbean region and around the world,” said Caroline Mahfood, GK Foundation’s CEO.

The lecture, which is being presented by GKF in partnership with the UNDP, is entitled The Decade of Action Begins – The Sustainable Development Goals Leaving No One Behind and will explore the historical context of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), their adoption and progress.

“With all the challenges we face in the world today, many of which have intensified due to COVID-19, the SDGs are even more relevant in helping us plot a sustainable course for our future. We are excited to welcome Dr Jones Williams to share her insights on this important topic which will help to build a more resilient Jamaica and Caribbean region as we recover from this pandemic together,” said Mrs Mahfood.

The SDGs were adopted by all UN Member States in 2015 as a universal call to address global challenges, including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice by 2030.

Dr Jones Williams joins a distinguished list of presenters in the GK Foundation Annual Lecture Series including Dr Maureen Samms-Vaughn, Professor Barry Chevannes, Dennis Morrison Q.C., Professor Elizabeth Thomas-Hope and Professor Emerita Elsa Leo-Rhynie.