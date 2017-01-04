All Aboard! – Soca On The Seas Returns For 2017

Successful Soca Themed Cruise To Return To The Seas In October 2017

SOUTH FLORIDA – Soca On The Seas 2016 delivered on its promise to be the cruise event of the year!

This sold-out inaugural trip provided 3 nights and 4 days of pulsating rhythms from Miami to The Bahamas, with the best Caribbean music from top DJs, rhythm sections, steel-pan and Tassa drums merged together with the visuals of Trinidad & Tobago traditional and fancy Carnival costumes.

All this together with daily events featuring the top Caribbean fashion designers, well known comedians and top-tiered Soca and Calypso artistes, captivated party goers on board the Royal Caribbean International’s Enchantment of the Seas last year.

Soca On The Seas merges the experience of being on a luxury, all-inclusive cruise with the energy, fun and creativity of participating in Trinidad & Tobago Carnival, celebrating that adventurous travel with Trinbago arts and culture.

It is the first of its kind with its own niche in the tourism sector.

In 2016, Soca On The Seas was hosted from October 28th to 31st and attracted international travelers, most of whom originated from the Caribbean diaspora.

Though they currently reside in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Japan, they are proud of their heritage and were excited to be part of this ground-breaking cruise adventure.

The idea was the brainchild of Trinidadian born, Juliana Fermin, the co-owner of Houston based HJ Travels, who selected the multi award winning Royal Caribbean International to host the event on board the luxurious vessel, Enchantment of the Seas.

Soca On The Seas provided an exceptional experience to its patrons.

The non-stop, excitement-packed itinerary featured a pool deck J’ouvert celebration, nightly Carnival themed fetes, costume parties, their signature cultural theater production titled, “It’s Carnival”, gala dinners with some of the finest in Caribbean cuisine and a fashion show which featured some of the best Trinidadian designers.

Soca On the Seas showcased some of the biggest names in the Soca arena who wowed guests with dynamic performances.

These artistes included Soca royalty, Ian ‘Bunji Garlin’ Alvarez and wife Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez, Dexter ‘Blaxx’ Stewart, Allison Hinds, 5Star Akil, three-time Chutney Monarch KI Persad, Neval Chatelal, Yankeyboy and several Soca artistes from across the Caribbean diaspora.

Soca On The Seas 2016 also featured Trinidad based comedians, Nikki Crosby, well known for her depiction of ‘Granny’, together with comedian and multimedia entertainer, Rodell ‘Ro’dey’ Cumberbatch, who is a huge sensation on YouTube and Instagram. They treated guests to a hilarious stand-up comedic production.

The very entertaining Lexo puppets, including: Santana, Narine & Pastor Stewart presented their “Maxi Taxi Confessions” comedy routine. Santana is also quite a social media headline coming out of Trinidad.

The Fashion Fusion event held at the Spotlight Lounge, featured top designers Heather Jones, Ecliff Elie, Marilyn Walker and Rhian Ramkissoon. They all presented their latest resort collection which afforded attendees an opportunity to purchase.

Hair and Make Up were provided by global sponsors Farouk Systems Inc. (CHI & BIOISLK) and Palladio Beauty Group.

The 2016 edition also included Carnival Band Yuma in a first-ever international Cruise Line launch of their 2017 presentation, “Origins”.

This combination of events provided immense brand exposure for other participating sponsors like White Oak, Blue Waters (Trinidad) and the Government of Trinidad & Tobago, highlighting its twin islands as a preferred tourist destination.

In 2017, Soca On The Seas will be held from October 9th to 13th and will be making its voyage again from the Port of Miami, to three cruise destinations. They travel to Nassau, Cococay and Key West (Florida) before ending the 4 night, 5-day event at the Port of Miami.

In 2017, their signature event “Ganges Meets The Nile”, will bring a tapestry of the creativity and dynamism of Trinidad & Tobago’s East Indian and African heritage and will headline some of the biggest names in Soca and Calypso.

Guests can look out for new themed fetes, which includes their Breakfast Party, “Sunrise and Shades”, a beach J’ouvert, a Celebrity Cricket match and concerts which will feature some of the Caribbean’s best Soca artistes and Celebrity DJs from Trinidad & Tobago, St. Vincent, Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and lots of surprise artistes.

Fashion Fusion 2017 Fashion Show will continue to showcase top Caribbean fashion houses and designers.

The 2017 edition will feature a full-length theatrical comedy production, which promises to be both entertaining and comical, illustrating the funny side of life in the Caribbean.

To keep their energy and stamina levels pumping, the Soca On The Seas guests can work out to daily soca Zumba Sessions, led by E-Fit4Life’s Erica Dixon.

Soca On The Seas guests will continue to enjoy an exclusive and diverse vacation like no other, combining new destinations and new cultural experiences, giving both the Caribbean and International traveler something they will remember for a lifetime.