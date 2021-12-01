Hampton Art Lovers Presents: Point Comfort Art Show + Art Fair during Miami Art Week

[MIAMI] – During Miami Art Week, Hampton Art Lovers (HAL) will host its signature annual event, POINT COMFORT ART SHOW + ART FAIR in a historic building – Ward Rooming House – in the historic African American community of Overtown, Miami.

POINT COMFORT ART SHOW + ART FAIR is an art show hosted inside the Ward Rooming House gallery and an art fair in a fully enclosed, climate-controlled tent. The name “Point Comfort” was inspired by the place in colonial Virginia where captives from West Africa arrived in 1619. POINT COMFORT grieves the African people and tribes that were sacrificed and celebrates their bequest: the song, dance, art, knowledge and power of today’s African American community.

Collectively, the Art Show + Art Fair allows guests to uncover the work of Fine Art masters and discover some of the brightest narrators of the contemporary African American art experience.

THE SHOW : a curated, multi-dimensional experience designed to tell the powerful narrative of the African American experience thorough art. Now in its fourth year, POINT COMFORT shows a powerful and historic collection: “One Way Ticket: Movement, Migration and Liberty featuring the works of Langston Hughes, Jacob Lawrence, Charles White, Henry Tanner, Lois Mailou Jones and Elizabeth Catlett” from The Norwood Collection.

: a curated, multi-dimensional experience designed to tell the powerful narrative of the African American experience thorough art. Now in its fourth year, POINT COMFORT shows a powerful and historic collection: “One Way Ticket: Movement, Migration and Liberty featuring the works of Langston Hughes, Jacob Lawrence, Charles White, Henry Tanner, Lois Mailou Jones and Elizabeth Catlett” from The Norwood Collection. THE FAIR: a series of teachable moments designed to pique curiosity, share legacies and facilitate the purchase of Black artwork. The fair includes artist talks, group panels and group discussions. Including several notable appearances by POINT COMFORT 2021 Cultural Ambassador, Bisa Butler. The fair will feature the works of more than ten powerful artists whose work grows continuously in reputation and appreciation:

Judy Bowman Athlone Clarke Tiffani Glenn

Sunny Gravely Rodney ‘BUCK!’ Herring Dennis Manuel

Phillip Shung Benford D. Stellmacher, Jr. Ernie Barnes

Basil Watson Purvis Young

Operating Hours: Thu, Dec 02 through Sun, Dec 05 | 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Wed | Dec 01 | 4:00PM – 8:00PM

o VIP | Vernissage (Invite Only) Press Preview

Thu | Dec 2 | 7:00pm – 10:00pm

o Opening Reception for Point Comfort Art Fair & Show

o Hosted by Gwen S. Cherry, Pi Delta Omega (PDO) Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc | Sponsored by City of Miami SE Overtown Park West CRA, Duke & Dame Whiskey and REEF Tech

Fri | Dec 3 | 5:00pm – 7:00pm

o Indaba Art Conversations | “Libraries as Arts and Culture Incubators for Underrepresented Artists” | with Makiba Foster (Manager of the African American Research Library and Research Center) & Tammi Lawson (Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture) and Anthony “Mojo” Reed (Artist) | Hosted by Former State Senator Dwight Bullard and Florida Rising

Sat | Dec 4 | 3:00pm – 5:00pm

o Indaba Art Conversations | Writing on the Walls: Arts & Letters for Criminal Justice Reform | featuring artist Hank Willis Thomas and Dr. Baz Dreisinger | Moderated by Christopher Norwood, Hampton Art Lovers and Editorial Board of International Review of African American Art | Hosted by Exchange for Change

Sat | Dec 4 | 6:00pm – 8:00pm

o Indaba Art Conversations | “Howard University: Women & Arts Tradition: Alma Thomas, Lois Mailou Jones, Mildred Thompson to Bisa Butler with Love!”| with Bisa Butler (Artist) and Dr. Rebecca Vandiver (Vanderbilt University), moderated by Dr. Rebecca Friedman (FIU – Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab)| Hosted by Howard University Alumni of South Florida & FIU–Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab

Sat | Dec 4 | 9:00pm

o Indaba After Party (Rare Grooves)

o Hosted By Artist Bisa Butler (Point Comfort’s Official Cultural Ambassador)

Sun | Dec 5 | 7:00pm

o The Gathering: Conversation on the State of Black Art