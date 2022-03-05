Pluto & Friends Show Re-scheduled for May 28

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The highly-anticipated Pluto & Friends show, postponed in February, has been re-scheduled for May 28 at the Sport of Kings Theater at Gulfstream Racetrack.

Co-promoter, Marco Brown, said he and colleague Tyrone Robertson of Tyrone Robertson Entertainment, agreed that fear surrounding the Omicron Variant, has cooled considerably for the event to be held in late May.

Musical Line-up

“Due to several direct and indirect factors related to COVID-19 and the Omicron Variant; to ensure the safety and comfort of our patrons, team members and performers, we were strongly advised to postpone. At Pluto & Friends 2022, patrons can expect an evening of musical magic with live performances by the Code Red Band, Pluto Shervington, Boris Gardiner, J C Lodge, Ernie Smith, Chalice and FAB 5,” said Brown, who led promotion for the inaugural staging in February, 2020 at the same venue.

The Fabulous Five Band replaces Third World from the lineup announced in late 2021. Most of the acts on Pluto & Friends are contemporaries of Shervington, a Jamaican singer/songwriter who had a series of easy-listening hit songs during the 1970s.

Those songs include Dat, Ram Goat Liver and Your Honour which made him a popular attraction in Jamaica. He moved to South Florida in the late 1970’s. Pluto established himself at venues like Sundays On The Bay and Tiki Bar.

Brown has helped promote many of the shows Shervington has appeared on in South Florida.