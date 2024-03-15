Entertainment

Zamunda Jah Love Surround Me, A Tribute to Dancehall’s Elder Statesmen

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 6 1 minute read
Zamunda Jah Love Surround Me, A Tribute to Dancehall's Elder Statesmen

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – As an aspiring artist, Zamunda was influenced by a number of older acts. When he began his recording career almost 20 years ago, working with some of them was among his objectives.

He achieved that on Jah Love Surround Me, his second album, which was released in February, 2023. The singer shares the mic with dancehall’s elder statesmen such as Anthony B, Capleton, Jah Cure and Louie Culture, as well as his contemporaries Popcaan, Christopher Martin, Kumar and Dre Island.

Zamunda Jah Love Surround Me, A Tribute to Dancehall's Elder Statesmen Anthony B, Capleton and Louie Culture broke through during the roots-reggae revival of the early 1990s. Zamunda was weaned on their classic songs which include Fire pon Rome, Almshouse and Gangalee.

“These artists I grew up listening to an’ idolized, so it’s really a joy an’ a pleasure working with dem. It was a natural vibes, ‘cause dem also love my energy,” he said.

Reggae Party is the title of his song with Anthony B, while on Time is Now, he collaborates with Capleton and Kumar. He Save Me features Louie Culture.

Jah Love Remix is done with Popcaan and Dre Island. The original version was a big hit in 2021.

Zamunda, who is from St. Ann parish, continues to promote Jah Love Surround Me which came out seven years after Scripts And Scrolls, his debut album. His renewed drive has the support of advisor Garfield Cowan, principal of Natures Way Entertainment, a South Florida company known for producing hit singles by Jah Cure’s Wake Up and Let me Love You Tonight by Wayne Wonder.

 

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

More Natural - Onicia Muller - Just Being Funny

Just Being Funny: Stiff, tangled, and dry: A naptural horror story

June 28, 2020

Reggae Sunsplash returns to tour the USA

June 25, 2006
Massive Turnout on VP Records YouTube Channel for COVID-19 Telethon Jamaica

Massive Turnout on VP Records YouTube Channel for COVID-19 Telethon Jamaica

April 17, 2020

George Benson To Headline Tobago Jazz Experience 2009

March 20, 2009
Back to top button