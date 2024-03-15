by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – As an aspiring artist, Zamunda was influenced by a number of older acts. When he began his recording career almost 20 years ago, working with some of them was among his objectives.

He achieved that on Jah Love Surround Me, his second album, which was released in February, 2023. The singer shares the mic with dancehall’s elder statesmen such as Anthony B, Capleton, Jah Cure and Louie Culture, as well as his contemporaries Popcaan, Christopher Martin, Kumar and Dre Island.

Anthony B, Capleton and Louie Culture broke through during the roots-reggae revival of the early 1990s. Zamunda was weaned on their classic songs which include Fire pon Rome, Almshouse and Gangalee.

“These artists I grew up listening to an’ idolized, so it’s really a joy an’ a pleasure working with dem. It was a natural vibes, ‘cause dem also love my energy,” he said.

Reggae Party is the title of his song with Anthony B, while on Time is Now, he collaborates with Capleton and Kumar. He Save Me features Louie Culture.

Jah Love Remix is done with Popcaan and Dre Island. The original version was a big hit in 2021.

Zamunda, who is from St. Ann parish, continues to promote Jah Love Surround Me which came out seven years after Scripts And Scrolls, his debut album. His renewed drive has the support of advisor Garfield Cowan, principal of Natures Way Entertainment, a South Florida company known for producing hit singles by Jah Cure’s Wake Up and Let me Love You Tonight by Wayne Wonder.