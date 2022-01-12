6th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival

[MIAMI BEACH] – The City of Miami Beach and The Rhythm Foundation are proud to announce the youth artists selected to perform on Saturday, February 5, 2022, as part of the sixth annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. The festival will begin in-person and via a free livestream at 4 p.m. Culminating with a performance by headliners Miami Beach Rock Ensemble.

The participants were selected by a committee that reviewed 43 applications. Featuring an exciting lineup of everything from classic rock, torch singers, next-generation jazz artists, indie singer-songwriters, talented instrumentalists. As well as the return of a pint-sized Beatles cover band. The artists will be showcased on two stages – the Clark D. Burris stage in the Bandshell, and the Garden Stage in Bandshell Park. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for participants and attendees in coordination with current City of Miami Beach guidelines.