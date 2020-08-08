YWCA South Florida Announces New Board Of Directors For 2020-2021

MIAMI – YWCA South Florida is pleased to announce its 2020-2021 Board of Directors and Board Members today, including its first-ever male board member, Glenn C. Davis, CPA.

Davis is a senior advisor at Kaufman Rossin and a director in the firm’s risk advisory services department and will be serving on the organization’s Finance Committee.

Kelly-Ann Cartwright Elected Board Chair

Kelly-Ann Cartwright, partner at Holland & Knight, has been elected as Board Chair. A seasoned labor and employment attorney, Cartwright has volunteered in various capacities to support YWCA South Florida’s programs and events since 2009. She has played a critical role in YWCA South Florida’s expansion to Broward with the establishment of the county’s first Court Care, providing free, temporary childcare for parents during court proceedings at the Broward County Central Courthouse.

Joining Cartwright, YWCA South Florida’s 2020-2021 Board of Directors include:

Vice-Chair: Adriene McCoy , Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Baptist Health South Florida

, Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Baptist Health South Florida Treasurer: Stacy-Ann Walker , CPA, MAcc, Corporate Controller, Ultimate Software

, CPA, MAcc, Corporate Controller, Ultimate Software Secretary: Angela Deggs, CFTA, Second Vice President, Northern Trust Company

“Our new Board of Directors and Board Members are inherent problem solvers and advocates, each bringing valuable expertise and diverse experiences to our organization,” said Kerry-Ann Royes, CEO of YWCA South Florida. “As leaders of change, we appreciate their commitment to contributing their knowledge, time and talents to help further our mission across the South Florida community.”

This year marks many important milestones for YWCA South Florida as the organization celebrates its centennial, first-ever male board member, recent name change and expansion of its programming and services to the Broward community.

First-ever male board member joins YWCA South Florida’s growing network of allies, further cementing the 100-year-old organization’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

Serving alongside Davis as YWCA South Florida’s 2020-2021 Board Members are:

Immediate Past Chair: Caroline M. Iovino , Counsel and Partner, McDermott Will & Emery

, Counsel and Partner, McDermott Will & Emery Member: Lilia DiBello , Associate Dean, Curriculum, Pedagogy & Research Unit, Barry University

, Associate Dean, Curriculum, Pedagogy & Research Unit, Barry University Member: Rosy Lopez , Chief Executive Officer, Rosy Strategies, Inc.

, Chief Executive Officer, Rosy Strategies, Inc. Member: Stephanie Smith , Senior Public Policy Manager, Uber Technologies

, Senior Public Policy Manager, Uber Technologies Member: Dionne Polite , Director of State Operations, AARP

, Director of State Operations, AARP Member: Tracey A. Tynes, Senior Vice President, Advocate Coach & BAA Co-segment Leader, Wells Fargo Advisors

As an organization at the forefront of eliminating racism, rooting out injustice and advocating for all women, girls and people of color, YWCA South Florida offers programming and services in order to generate institutional change for racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement and health and safety of women and girls.